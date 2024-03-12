Street Fighter 6 Is Getting Ready For Akuma

Street Fighter 6 just recently welcomed Ed, and now, players are getting a new trailer about the next character coming to the game, who is actually a demon. During the Capcom Highlights showcase event, the developers dropped the teaser trailer for Akuma and said that the character would be coming to GTA 6 within time.

While no gameplay is shown in the trailer, a decent amount of his character is shown in different views letting players see Akuma. The official trailer also provides more information about how Akuma will come with a new World Tour area called Gokuento, which is his Alpha 2 stage.

Akuma is apart of the 1 Year World Tour, allowing players to revisit a character from the older game Super Street Fighter II Turbo, where he first appeared as a hidden boss. Now, Akuma will be coming to Street Fighter as a playable character. This character will become part of the line up in Spring 2024, where players can then battle with Akuma in either Fighting Ground, World Tour, or Battle Hub.

Street Fighter 6 definitely has a lot of interesting things coming up for it as not only is it welcoming new characters in the coming months, but it is also getting a collaboration with Monster Hunter as well. Something that many fans didn’t think they would see.

Akuma will be coming to Street Fighter 6 in Spring 2024, with the Monster Hunter collaboration happening later this month. Street Fighter 6 is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.