The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Previews The Mill (Yes, It’s From The Movie)

Feel free to recreate Eliza Dushku running from Leatherface and crying for her friends with this map.

Gun Interactive has shared a preview for the next upcoming map for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, called, The Mill.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre we are talking about, of course, was last year’s asymmetrical horror game, made in the same vein as Dead by Daylight. The publishers, Gun Interactive, also worked on Friday the 13th: The Game.

This game was originally developed by Sumo Digital’s Nottingham studio, and is now being worked on by Japan-based Black Tower Studios. So, what is The Mill?

Gun’s trailer is actually pretty innocuous for the most part, showing us what appears to be an abandoned mill. Plants are slowly encroaching and taking back the land the mill is set on, with small cotton balls floating around.

It isn’t until the latter part of the trailer that we get something that evokes The Texas Chainsaw Massacre as we see telltale signs that there is someone who is using the mill. A TV in a room was left turned on, and showing a fuzzy signal. Other parts of the plant show lights have been turned on, and there is even a lit furnace.

We get a real hint of the sinister with a knife that’s been left stuck in a plank of wood. But what really drives it all home is a peek into a hidden room with a sofa, a TV, a bunch of skeletons and bones, and stones covering up what is implied to be a burial ground.

And yes, like we mention in the title, there was a mill in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie. But this isn’t the 1974 original. Instead a mill appears in the 2003 remake, produced by the notorious Platinum Dunes, directed by Marcus Nispel, and starring Jessica Biel.

This film has a Crawford mill, long abandoned and taken over by Leatherface’s family. We won’t spoil the story of the film here, but it’s a key location for many of the kill scenes in the first half of it.

Of course, Gun’s game takes inspiration from this and other movies in the franchise, and makes their own original spin on it. So this one is called the Devil’s River Mill, throwing out any possible subtlety, and bringing it closer to the 2003 film than the 1974 one.

But hey, this game is about having a good time, by having a terrible time. You can certainly see that the mill features a lot of great places to hide, whether you’re part of Leatherface’s family, or among the college students escaping them.

You can look forward to escaping or skulking around The Mill when it releases on March 28, 2024. You can watch the preview trailer below.