Fortnite’s 2024 Road Map Might Have Just Been Leaked

Fortnite has been receiving some of its best content this year, especially with the welcome of LEGO Fortnite among its collection of games avaliable in its in-game catalog. Today the community has been sharing about a unoffical leak of the possible roadmap which details the new updates this year for 2024, according to GameRant.

This roadmap features many different collaborations that are not yet confirmed and as of right now, it cannot be confirmed whether or not these will end up being fake collaborations or not. Some of the ones listed in this roadmap feature Marvel, Pirates of the Caribbean, and many more.

However, the person who seemingly leaked this roadmap is Shiina, who is very well known for being a Fortnite leaker on social medias such as Twitter. To continue what was spotted on this roadmap is some stuff for the classic Fortnite Battle Royale game, as well as LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, ad Rocket Racing. The roadmap would be covering updates through March to December of this year if it does turn out to be correct and real. Below is a list of some more of the leaked collaborations according to GameRant.

Apocalypse Season – May

Star Wars – May

Billie Eilish in Fortnite Festival – May

Among Us – June

Metallica – June

Pirates of the Caribbean – July

Marvel – August

Karol G. in Fortnite Festival – August

Snoop Dogg in Fortnite Festival – October

Fortnite OG: Chapter 2 – November

Fortnite Chapter 6 – December

Fortnite is available on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC through Epic Games.