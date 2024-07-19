The Halo TV Series Is Canceled After 2 Seasons

Halo is a really popular video game that has been developed by Microsoft and been exclusive to only Xbox consoles. The game had such success that soon Paramount+ wanted the game to be turned into a show to be added to their service. However, they haven’t requested for a third season so it seems to be the end of the series all together.

While the show got decent medium views for what it is, Halo doesn’t always get a ton of success like others. Fallout is one that keeps being renewed, but sadly it seems that Halo the TV series won’t be continuing.

Paramount+ has made it official that they are shutting down Halo and not purchasing another season. While it might could continue elsewhere, it definitely seems that will not be the case. However, the TV series is being shopped around by Amblin Television, Xbox, and also 343 industries have all three banded together according to GameRant to try and sell the series elsewhere.

While it is sad to see this TV series go, there is a small chance that it could be sold to another TV production studio that could have better luck with it than Paramount+ did, however that is normally not how these things go. Especially if the show has already been getting low views as is.

The Halo video games are avaliable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and other Xbox consoles.