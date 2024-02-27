LEGO Fortnite: How to Play LEGO Islands

Fortnite got its very own LEGO mode in December 2023 in the form of an open-world crafting survival game. It attracted an abundance of players and Epic Games are trying to keep fans coming back for more with the launch of a new game-type known as LEGO Islands.

LEGO Islands is a series of experiences made by the LEGO Group using Unreal Editor. It is a completely fresh experience from the open-world LEGO mode that fans have become used to and it demonstrates just how many new Fortnite possibilities there are, thanks to the LEGO collaboration.

More Fortnite guides

LEGO Fortnite: Can You Earn Battle Pass XP? | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Compass | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Spyglass | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Bait Bucket | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Food Processor | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Fishing Rod | LEGO Fortnite: How to Stay Warm in the Frostlands | Fortnite: Where to Find the TMNT Lair | Location Guide | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Hunting Dagger | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Cheese | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Fertilizer | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Bed and Sleep | Fortnite: Where to Find Solid Snake NPC | Location Guide | Fortnite: How to get the Solid Snake Outfit | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Launch Pad | LEGO Fortnite: How to Break Cactus | LEGO Fortnite: How to Remove Unwanted Villagers | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Knotroot | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Wheels | LEGO Fortnite: How to Fix “Server Lifetime” Reset | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Copper Bars | LEGO Fortnite: How to Invite Friends to Your World | LEGO Fortnite: How To Get More Hearts |

How to play LEGO Islands Raft Survival

LEGO Raft Survival is inspired by LEGO Pirates. This survival playlist will see you and up to three other players board a small raft and get bombarded by a Barracuda Ship. To keep yourself and your team above water, you’ll have to build new rafts as the platforms you’re standing on get destroyed. The pirates on board the Barracuda Ship are relentless with their attacks, so you’ll have to work fast to stay alive.

How to play LEGO Islands Obby Fun

LEGO Obby Fun is a challenging obstacle course set in the sky. There are dangerous paths, small spaces, and even moving platforms to navigate through. Stay focused to ensure you don’t fall to your death before you make it to the finish line. With over 300 LEGO-themed levels to complete, there’s plenty of content to test your skills.

Both LEGO Raft Survival and LEGO Obby Fun Islands are available now via the Fortnite Discover tab. More LEGO Islands are expected to roll out in the future, so stay tuned for further updates!