Resident Evil 4 Documentary Video Shows Chaotic Behind-The-Scenes Rush

Every game has its share of ups and downs. When a studio finally has everything figured out and progresses toward full production, there’s typically a barrage of changes that happen. This is something that was happening even towards the very end of Resident Evil 4. The latest installment to a series of remakes from Capcom had caused quite a few headaches within the team.

Resident Evil 4 launched, and it was well received. Fans took up with this latest remake installment, and it’s still the most recent release for the franchise. Capcom has always released a couple of remakes for the franchise at this point. But just because there were a couple of remakes done and over with doesn’t mean it was smooth sailing regarding the production of Resident Evil 4. The remake had several bugs, and it proved to be too much for the QA to handle without frustration.

A new video from the Japanese documentary series called 100 Cameras captured some of the woes that came towards the end of development. This series is all about installing cameras everywhere to understand how things are handled within a company. For this latest episode, we got a glimpse at how Capcom’s team was still making new elements for Resident Evil 4, far later in the development stage.

The problem is that these changes bring in even more bugs for the team to overcome. QA began to vocalize their frustrations along with other notable staff like producers. Some staff were even feeling less and less likely that they would manage to finish the game in time for the deadline. Despite that, the studio team was able to push through and complete their goal of shipping the latest installment on time.

You can watch the entire video episode right here featuring Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake team. Meanwhile, if you haven’t played Resident Evil 4 quite yet, the game is readily available to enjoy right now. Players are able to pick this game up for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and iOS. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage of the game in order to share our overall impressions of the gameplay experience below.