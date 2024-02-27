Industry Insider Claims Nintendo Switch 2 Delay Surprised Publishers

There are never any shortages regarding rumors and speculation in the video game industry. One of the big hardware releases fans are waiting on is the Nintendo Switch 2. Now, it’s even known as the Nintendo Switch 2, but the Switch successor has been a popular headline these past few months. Anticipation is building upon its release, but if the latest batch of rumors and claims are anything to go by, we are still far off from its release.

We recently reported on the Nikkei post claiming that there was an internal delay for the Nintendo Switch 2. This would push the release back to March of 2025. Now, we have an industry insider who is claiming this report is real. Thanks to Gamerant, we’re finding out that Midori spoke on the recent report. Midori is an industry insider keen on sharing insights into related news.

According to a post on X, Midori noted that this information was sudden to publishers and was a unique situation. That might make it a little easier for some developers to have enough time for their projects when the Nintendo Switch 2 does launch into the marketplace. Of course, that’s speculation, as, again, we don’t know if this delay is real and if we will see the 2024 wrap without Nintendo releasing a new console.

It is information that was sudden to publishers. And it is a unique situation.



And I do not have information on hardware announcement plans, Nintendo titles or hardware information.



March 2025 is a firm date. It is the release timing we are aware of from last week. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) February 27, 2024

Most of the rumors point towards Nintendo striving to ensure enough hardware units are available at retail. There’s an urge to avoid any lack of units readily available for consumers to purchase. As a result, the delay is pushed back to help manufacture console units in time for its launch into the marketplace.

Still, with the intended launch now supposedly for March 2025, fans hope we at least get a look into the new console this summer. That will at least answer some questions lingering online regarding what this new console will offer. But for now, this is all nothing more than a rumor until Nintendo finally offers an update on their future hardware release plans.

So far, we haven’t had a new Nintendo Direct that fully focuses on first-party games. This month, we received a partner showcase that provided some new insight into what is still coming to the Nintendo Switch such as a couple of former Xbox exclusives, which will hopefully be enough to help players go through the remainder of the year with the console.