Nikkei Corroborates Switch 2 Delay Rumors

Maybe Switch players should just work on their backlog for now.

Nikkei has thrown weight around rumors on a Nintendo Switch 2 delay.

We need to point out, before continuing, that the Switch 2, which has become the popular nickname or codename for the console that will follow the Nintendo Switch, has not been announced or revealed yet in any way. The idea that it will be a hybrid console again is still only a rumor. It is also speculatory to claim that a console that has not even been announced yet has already been delayed.

On this matter, we are at the mercy of rumors, but as far as you are willing to believe them, there’s a lot of interesting details to talk about.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the Japanese news outlet Nikkei has led credence to the rumor that the Switch 2 has been delayed. According to Nikkei, the delay was made so that Nintendo could avoid having hardware and software supply issues.

Nikkei then corroborates that the next console will be a hybrid console, meaning the Switch 2 nickname is fitting. They also claim that there will definitely be a bigger screen, though they don’t specify how big the next screen will be.

Finally, Nikkei says that the delay could be bad enough that it could go beyond March 2025.

Previous rumors about the Switch talked about the hybrid nature, speculated on the chip being used, and wagered that it would be a 8 inch screen. This would be a considerable jump up for the Switch, and comparable to the screen on the PlayStation Portal.

We had also reported on the rumored delay of the Switch 2, which was credited to Nintendo wanting to increase the amount of software lined up for the platform’s launch. That rumor was believed to cause a dip on Nintendo’s stock, as the company actually announced record breaking profits in its latest financial call. Notably, that rumor only pinpoints the delay to as much as Q1 2025. So, Nikkei claims it can take even longer than that.

In so many words, Nintendo is making all these moves to avoid an alleged trend in the company, where they release a flopped platform and then an incredibly successful platform in sequence. This was most recently felt between the Wii and Wii U, and of course, the Switch followed the Wii U. It’s safe to say that Nintendo sees all the red flags.

This up and down cycle is something their fans had gotten used to, but Nintendo believes they know what to do to get out of that cycle. If that becomes a permanent end to the cycle, maybe another delay to the Switch successor won’t be that bad after all.