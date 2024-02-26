The Coalition Just Hired Up Again (When Is The Next Gears Of War?)

It's kind of good and bad news for Gears fans, at the same time.

The Coalition has started hiring even more employees.

As shared by IdleSloth on Twitter, who credits fellow Twitter user Romu_lus for datamining, seven people have been found to have joined the game studio. They are as follows:

Alexander Nicholas (Producer)

Arnav Sanghavi (Technical Gameplay Designer)

Sina Dehpahlevani (Senior Character Artist)

Régis Raffin (Scripted Sequences/Moments Lead)

Jhaycee Caranoo (Level Artist)

Sarah Kosco (Level Artist)

Ashton Scally (Vista Artist)

This follows five new The Coalition employees, once again found by Romu_lus and shared by IdleSloth. These employees revealed in the middle of February, on Valentine’s Day no less, are:

Eric Luhta (Senior Gameplay Animator)

Dan Scott (Senior Game Animator)

Ernest Avakian (3D Level Artist)

Joseph Walden (UI Software Engineer)

Hamid Ahmadzai (Software Test Engineer)

Of course, this is all very interesting because rumors have been going for years on what The Coalition has been working on. Notably, last year, Nash Weedle dropped a hint of the original Gears of War logo. So, speculation rolled around that The Coalition could be making either a remake or remaster of Gears of War. Or, and this is the one that fans attached themselves to, this could be a full Gears of War Collection.

We can’t blame fans for clinging onto the Gears of War Collection rumor, because those rumors have been going on for considerably longer, and this is only one such rumor that could be hinting on that. Notably, of course, all the Gears of War games remain available on Xbox, and Xbox’s Back Compat program means they can be played on the latest console.

This bit of news can be taken as both good and bad by the fans. The good thing is we definitely know that The Coalition is making something, and thus far, we only know that The Coalition is on the same mission of being dedicated to making Gears of War games.

The bad thing is, if they’re still hiring, then they may still be in the middle of production. Now, we do understand the extended duration that the game development process has gotten into in recent years, and that The Coalition has set a precedent of taking their time on games. We can also add in the consequences of the pandemic.

But it’s been a bit far too long since we have heard anything from The Coalition. Is this a project that just restarted development? Or are they ramping up because development is set to end soon? We won’t know until Microsoft or The Coalition tell us something. It’s one of those many cases where it would be nice to know what they are up to.