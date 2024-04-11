MW3 and Warzone: Blaze Up Event Challenges and Rewards

With 4/20 around the corner, it’s the perfect excuse for Activision to continue their strange obsession with adding with adding weed-themed cosmetics to Call of Duty titles. With the Blaze Up event, there are plenty of rewards to earn in MW3 and battle royale modes.
Whether you’re a fan of multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone, there’s an objective tied to each mode. However, you only have to complete one challenge associated with a reward in order to unlock it.
More Call of Duty guides
MW3 and Warzone Blaze Up rewards
Here are the requirements of each challenge and the reward you will get for completing them.
Double XP Token
- Multiplayer: Get 25 operator clean kills with the akimbo attachment equipped
- Zombies: Get 50 hellhound kills with shotguns
- Warzone: Open 20 loot caches in a single Resurgence match on Rebirth Island
Hot Out of the Oven Weapon Sticker
- Multiplayer: Get 10 operator quickscope kills with the Stalker Boots perk equipped
- Zombies: Get 80 critical kills with snipers, marksman rifles, or battle rifles
- Warzone: Activate the boat horn near Factory on Rebirth Island
Weedson Killstreak Skin
- Multiplayer: Get 20 operator direct impact launcher kills
- Zombies: Get 50 Brain Rot zombie kills
- Warzone: Collect 50 gummies in High Trip Resurgence mode
High As Duck Weapon Charm
- Multiplayer: Hit 20 operators with tear gas with the tac mask perk equipped
- Zombies: Complete 4 contracts
- Warzone: Complete 5 Spy Drone contracts
Seeing Sound Weapon Sticker
- Multiplayer: Use the Stim or Battle Rage tacticals 15 times
- Zombies: Destroy 4 vehicles
- Warzone: During infil or a redeploy, land on the gondola using the parachute on Rebirth Island
Utterly Inspiring Emblem
- Multiplayer: Get 4 operator kills within 20 seconds in one life 2 times
- Zombies: Get 400 kills with a Wall Buy weapon
- Warzone: Eliminate 8 players while having an active power up gummy in High Trip Resurgence mode
Bro You’re Out of This World Calling Card
- Multiplayer: Get 10 operator Stuck Grenade kills with the Demolition Vest equipped
- Zombies: Destroy 3 Harvester Orbs
- Warzone: Have all four High Trip Resurgence power up gummies active at once
Double Weapon XP Token
- Multiplayer: Get 20 operator kills while in smoke with the JAK Purifier attachment equipped
- Zombies: Get 200 kills shortly after reloading with Speed Cola active
- Warzone: Use the Squad Rage on all of your squadmates at one
Every Second an Hour Large Decal
- Multiplayer: Deploy an inflatable decoy field upgrade 15 times with the Engineer Vest equipped
- Zombies: Get 30 mercenary critical kills
- Warzone: Buy 4 players back in Resurgence using a Buy Station
Battle Pass Tier Skip
- Multiplayer: Get 25 operator kills with a cooked frag or thermobaric grenade
- Zombies: Get 250 kills with Stamin-Up active
- Warzone: Reduce the Resurgence timer for a total of 100 seconds
Double Battle Pass XP Token
- Multiplayer: Get 40 operator kills while sliding or crouching with the Dragon’s Breath attachment equipped
- Zombies: Kill 3 Abomination enemies
- Warzone: In a single match, trade 2 cards from Biometric Scanners at a Buy Station
Daymares WSP Swarm Weapon Blueprint
- Complete all challenges
The Blaze up event will end on April 24, 2024, so there’s plenty of time to complete the challenges and snag all the rewards.