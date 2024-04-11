MW3 and Warzone: Blaze Up Event Challenges and Rewards

With 4/20 around the corner, it’s the perfect excuse for Activision to continue their strange obsession with adding with adding weed-themed cosmetics to Call of Duty titles. With the Blaze Up event, there are plenty of rewards to earn in MW3 and battle royale modes.

Whether you’re a fan of multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone, there’s an objective tied to each mode. However, you only have to complete one challenge associated with a reward in order to unlock it.

MW3 and Warzone Blaze Up rewards

Here are the requirements of each challenge and the reward you will get for completing them.

Double XP Token

Multiplayer: Get 25 operator clean kills with the akimbo attachment equipped

Zombies: Get 50 hellhound kills with shotguns

Warzone: Open 20 loot caches in a single Resurgence match on Rebirth Island

Hot Out of the Oven Weapon Sticker

Multiplayer: Get 10 operator quickscope kills with the Stalker Boots perk equipped

Zombies: Get 80 critical kills with snipers, marksman rifles, or battle rifles

Warzone: Activate the boat horn near Factory on Rebirth Island

Weedson Killstreak Skin

Multiplayer: Get 20 operator direct impact launcher kills

Zombies: Get 50 Brain Rot zombie kills

Warzone: Collect 50 gummies in High Trip Resurgence mode

High As Duck Weapon Charm

Multiplayer: Hit 20 operators with tear gas with the tac mask perk equipped

Zombies: Complete 4 contracts

Warzone: Complete 5 Spy Drone contracts

Seeing Sound Weapon Sticker

Multiplayer: Use the Stim or Battle Rage tacticals 15 times

Zombies: Destroy 4 vehicles

Warzone: During infil or a redeploy, land on the gondola using the parachute on Rebirth Island

Utterly Inspiring Emblem

Multiplayer: Get 4 operator kills within 20 seconds in one life 2 times

Zombies: Get 400 kills with a Wall Buy weapon

Warzone: Eliminate 8 players while having an active power up gummy in High Trip Resurgence mode

Bro You’re Out of This World Calling Card

Multiplayer: Get 10 operator Stuck Grenade kills with the Demolition Vest equipped

Zombies: Destroy 3 Harvester Orbs

Warzone: Have all four High Trip Resurgence power up gummies active at once

Double Weapon XP Token

Multiplayer: Get 20 operator kills while in smoke with the JAK Purifier attachment equipped

Zombies: Get 200 kills shortly after reloading with Speed Cola active

Warzone: Use the Squad Rage on all of your squadmates at one

Every Second an Hour Large Decal

Multiplayer: Deploy an inflatable decoy field upgrade 15 times with the Engineer Vest equipped

Zombies: Get 30 mercenary critical kills

Warzone: Buy 4 players back in Resurgence using a Buy Station

Battle Pass Tier Skip

Multiplayer: Get 25 operator kills with a cooked frag or thermobaric grenade

Zombies: Get 250 kills with Stamin-Up active

Warzone: Reduce the Resurgence timer for a total of 100 seconds

Double Battle Pass XP Token

Multiplayer: Get 40 operator kills while sliding or crouching with the Dragon’s Breath attachment equipped

Zombies: Kill 3 Abomination enemies

Warzone: In a single match, trade 2 cards from Biometric Scanners at a Buy Station

Daymares WSP Swarm Weapon Blueprint

Complete all challenges

The Blaze up event will end on April 24, 2024, so there’s plenty of time to complete the challenges and snag all the rewards.