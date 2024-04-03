MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the MORS Sniper Rifle

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 has arrived and it wouldn’t be a new season without fresh weapons getting added to the mix. The nostalgic MORS sniper rifle from Advanced Warfare has returned, a jetpack CoD which released all the way back in 2014. Before you can use the MORS, you must unlock it in either MW3 and Warzone.

Activision has described the weapon as “An advanced form of sniper warfare, the Military Operated Rail Sniper (MORS) is a one-shot beast, offering high damage with exceptional handling. Distance is an afterthought with this long-range and accurate Sniper Rifle with what might be the perfect combination of accuracy and damage. The weapon has single-round devastation with a reasonably rapid reload rate.”

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone – All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Season 3 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Season 3 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – All Season 3 Ranked Play Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Season 3 Ranked Play Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – What are Squad Assemble Bonuses? | Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Squad Rage Field Upgrade? | Call of Duty: Warzone – What are Spy Drone Contracts? | Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Climb and Punishment Public Event? | Call of Duty: Warzone – Rebirth Resurgence Loaded Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – Bootcamp Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – Portable Decontamination Station Field Upgrade Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – Bunker Buster Killstreak Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – Rogue Signal Public Event Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Urzikstan Nuke Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get a Nuke and Complete the Champion’s Quest in Urzikstan |

How to unlock the MORS in MW3 and Warzone

The MORS can be obtained through Sector 4 of the Season 3 battle pass. This is a free sector, so you can unlock the sniper rifle just by levelling up and making your way towards the relevant sector using battle pass tokens.

Once the MORS is in your arsenal, there are 19 weapon levels to work through which will unlock various attachments and camos along the way.

Usually, there would be a bundle containing a blueprint of the weapons waiting in the store, allowing fans to get hold of the gun instantly. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, at least not at launch. For now, the only way to get the MORS is through the battle pass, but the chances are that a blueprint will become available to purchase at a later date.

Only time will tell where the MORS will stand in the sniper meta, but there’s no doubt that Call of Duty fans will enjoy revisiting it once again.