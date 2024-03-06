Call of Duty: Warzone – Portable Decontamination Station Field Upgrade Explained

Who said the gas has to be an issue?

We are already at the halfway mark of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2. This means more new content is on the way in both multiplayer and battle royale modes with the Reloaded update. A fresh Field Upgrade is set to join the battlefields of Warzone known as the Portable Decontamination Station. Luckily its function isn’t as complex as its name.

If you’re a Warzone veteran, you may remember the Portable Decontamination Station from back in the Caldera days. It featured in the Season 2 update of Call of Duty: Vanguard, but just like Caldera, it didn’t stick around for very long.

How to use the Portable Decontamination Station in Warzone

The Portable Decontamination Station is gas protection on the go. Placing it down will emit a cloud of chemicals that goes against the the harmful effects of the circle gas. Although you’ll have a temporary safe zone from the gas, it will be marked on the Tac Map for the entire lobby to see. This may attract opponents to contest the area, especially if they’re also battling against the gas.

The Field Upgrade is extremely versatile. It can be deployed in the water and even attached to a vehicle, allowing you to drive through the gas without taking any damage. It’s particularly useful in the endgame when the final circles don’t pull in your favor.

To add the Portable Decontamination Station to your loadout, you must find it in loot caches or by pick it up off a dead player’s body. Once it has charged, you can then use it whenever the storm becomes a problem.

We will have to see just how effective the Portable Decontamination Station will be in Warzone when Season 2 Reloaded launches on March 6, 2024.