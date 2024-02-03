Call of Duty: Warzone – Rogue Signal Public Event Explained

We are just days away from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2 and in preparation, Activision has shared some details on what we can expect from the next big content drop. Whether you enjoy regular Battle Royale modes or Resurgence, there’s a lot in store for Warzone fans, including a new Public Event known as Rogue Signal.

Already, Warzone has an array of Public Events that have the chance to trigger while you’re out on the battlefield. Rouge Signal adds an extra layer of competition to your match and gives you the chance to bank yourself some game changing rewards for your efforts.

What is the Rouge Signal event in Warzone?

Randomly during a match, the Rogue Signal competitive Public Event can appear, putting you against other players in an objective-based mission. There’s cash, XP, and a unique Reward Cache up for grabs. After a notification appears, expect a HUD update, containing an objective, a scoreboard, and your team’s placement in the event compared to enemy Operators.

All teams receive the same objective during the 90 second event which can be anything from getting the most kills, to opening the most caches. The top three teams will be awarded cash prizes and be able to see the location of the special Reward Cache.

Although participation in the event is optional, it’s worth trying to reach the top three. Whichever team opens the Cache first receives the goodies inside. The contents of the Reward Cache are random, but they can include a powerful Wonder Weapon from MWZ.

Now you know all about the Rogue Signal Public Event in Warzone, you’re ready for Season 2 to drop on February 7, 2024.