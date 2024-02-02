Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Hordepoint Mode Explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2 is just around the corner and Activision has shared some details on what we can expect from the huge content drop. There’s a lot in store for multiplayer, including new maps, more weapons, and a range of new modes to keep the experience fresh. One of the modes that will make its Modern Warfare 3 debut is known as Hordepoint and if you’ve been a long-time Call of Duty fan, you may already know what to expect from this playlist.

The first time players encountered Hordepoint was in 2017 with Call of Duty: WWII, where the world of Zombies collided with multiplayer. It’s worth noting that in Modern Warfare 3, Hordepoint will be a limited-time mode and it will launch alongside a Horde Hunt Event.

How to play Hordepoint in Modern Warfare 3

Hordepoint cranks up the chaos of the traditional Hardpoint mode. As you enter the Hardpoint to secure points for your team, a portal will open which will unleash swarms of Zombies onto the battlefield. By slaying through the undead, there’s a small chance to acquire a Pack-a-Punched weapon, as well as three Zombies power-ups. Keep in mind that you have enemy players to deal with too, and every five Zombie kills equals one Operator kill towards earning your killstreaks.

No matter what side you’re on, Zombies will attack your team, as well as the opposing squad. A few elite Zombies will spawn in from time to time which have more health than regular walkers.

Now you know how to play Hordepoint in Modern Warfare 3, you’re ready to hop in when Season 2 begins on February 7, 2024.