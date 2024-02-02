Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Gets Logo Reveal, Jim Carrey Returning!

It’s not lost on us that in the realm of video game adaptations, one of the most consistent properties, and the one that honestly helped “set the tone” for what a good adaptation would be, has revolved around Sonic The Hedgehog. Sure, the beloved “Blue Blur” has been getting adaptations for decades, but that was in the animated space, and even then, not all of them were the best. But with the live-action movies, they were hits in theaters, and that’s why Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is coming in December of this year. But with the first logo reveal of the third film comes a return that everyone will be happy to hear about.

You see, after the second film’s success, actor Jim Carrey announced that he was retiring from acting and wouldn’t be coming back at Dr. Robotnik. That was sad because he was one of the best parts of the film and clearly was giving his all in the role for both movies. However, as you can see in the logo reveal video below, not only do they highlight the arrival of Shadow via his spiky hair, you can hear Dr. Robotnik’s voice at the end. Oh, and they wrote the tweet from the perspective of Robotnik, so that helps seal things, too.

You all thought I was gone, but I’ve just been underground. What you’ve seen from me is only a #shadow of things to come… pic.twitter.com/3W9Rh728Tt — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 2, 2024

Many hoped that Carrey would return for Sonic The Hedgehog 3 because of how Shadow the Hedgehog’s backstory is tied to the Robotnik family. Specifically, Robotnik’s grandfather was the one who created Shadow to be the “Ultimate Lifeform” in an attempt to save his daughter, Maria. Things didn’t go as planned, and that led Shadow to become a rather resentful creature at first.

We know that Shadow is currently “in stasis,” based on the teaser from the second film, and is being held by the government. It’s only a matter of time before Robotnik finds out about his “grandfather’s secret” and attempts to use Shadow to defeat Sonic once and for all.

Another irony of all of this was the recent video game reveal that will bring back a classic Sonic title with a not-so-classic Shadow title to bring some “generations” up to speed. You have to wonder if SEGA did that to further build up hype for the upcoming film.

Plus, there is a spinoff featuring Knuckles that is set to arrive this year at some point, though no footage or release window has been given yet.