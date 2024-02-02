Hi-Fi Rush PS5 & Nintendo Switch Release Announcement Coming Soon?

Hi-Fi Rush was a rhythm action game where players were treated to this game in a surprise shadow drop. If you recall, this title was unveiled during an Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct stream that took place at the start of 2023. This stream surprised viewers with a brand-new game from the folks at Tango Gameworks. However, the real surprise for fans was that this game would drop into the marketplace later that day. Those who were on Xbox’s Game Pass subscription service would get to enjoy this game for free. However, now it seems that competitor platforms will soon have access to the game.

This is not a new rumor, as we’ve been seeing reports online suggesting the game is set to arrive on other platforms. Rumors initially focused on a Nintendo Switch release, but then later on, we started to see ratings for various platforms. Add in the fact that there was DualSense support added on the PC platform, and it seems to point out that this game is coming to the likes of Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 platforms within the first half of 2024. We don’t have the official announcement yet, but a new clue indicates its arrival on competitor platforms.

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we discovered that a couple of t-shirt textures were found within the game’s files. These additional shirts feature a blue tone, and one is focused on a red tone. Some suggested that these shirts were being debunked. Still, Tom Warren, a reliable industry insider, recently took to the X social media platform to state that the data is legit and that the t-shirt texture files are in the game. So it seems like we’re just left with waiting for the official announcement to come out confirming those on Nintendo and PlayStation 5 platforms will have access to Hi-Fi Rush.

I can confirm that the Hi-Fi Rush datamine is legit and these t-shirt texture files are in the game. It looks like Hi-Fi Rush is coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch https://t.co/hy6BUjOV4Z pic.twitter.com/WjgPk2bIqH — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 1, 2024

Again, Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm-based action-adventure game from the folks over at Tango Gameworks. This was a surprise release from the studio as they previously delivered The Evil Within franchise along with Ghostwire: Tokyo. If you haven’t given this game a chance and are on the PC or Xbox Series X/S platforms, we do have a Before You Buy video coverage of the game. You can find that video embedded below. This will also give you some insight into the game if it lands on the additional platforms later this year.