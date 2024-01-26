Hi-Fi Rush Gets DualSense Support, On PC

The new feature fuels speculation that the game could be coming to PlayStation 5.

Hi-Fi Rush just received PlayStation DualSense support.

Of course, Hi-Fi Rush isn’t available on the PlayStation 5, and the DualSense doesn’t work on Xbox consoles. So, this functionality was only added to the PC version of the title.

As reported by Tech4Gamers, Tango Gameworks made reference to this addition in their latest patch notes on Steam, but they didn’t refer to the DualSense by name. So gamers had to find these enhancements on their own.

For starters, the latest patch now allows players to use icons with DualSense controllers. It also adds functionality with the DualSense’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. Tango falls short of adding 3D audio support, but that’s only because it’s already available on the game. You won’t need PlayStation headphones, but you do have to use Dolby Atmos on your headphones on PC.

Now, other Microsoft titles that are on Steam don’t have the same DualSense functionality, such as Starfield. So there’s some speculation that this could be a hint that Tango Gameworks is preparing Hi-Fi Rush for a pending PlayStation 5 port.

But that doesn’t really tell the whole story. We recently reported that Microsoft’s leaked Sebile controller may still be on track to release. That controller is rumored to have haptic feedback, so Tango may have also put this work in for Microsoft’s own controller as well.

Sebile’s rumored features are not a 1 : 1 match to the DualSense’s feature set, but we should remember that when that information leaked, it was also a few years old already. If Sebile really is coming, Microsoft could have put the work in to make it as feature rich as the DualSense, or more.

In any case, this new feature is already an overall win for Steam owners of Hi-Fi Rush. That includes Steam Deck users, who may be using the native screen or outputting on a monitor, and using their DualSense as controller for the platform. It points to how Steam is such a unique platform, that such interoperability between games and accessories from different companies can be made to work together, on neutral grounds, as it were.

On the side, if Tango Gameworks was really ambitious, what they should be working on is Hi-Fi Rush compatibility with Guitar Hero’s and Rock Band’s plastic guitar controllers. What could be more fitting than allowing players to really rock out with Chai and his friends? If anyone at Tango is reading this, that’s the real dream setup they need to integrate in now.