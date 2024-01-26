The Last of Us Cast Have Gathered For Season 2

The Last of Us was such a massive hit on HBO. Naughty Dog created a truly cinematic gameplay experience that translated well into a series adaptation. This live-action series was released and gained a following immediately, prompting HBO to order a second season. However, the second season has not had the smoothest start. You can blame the delay in this production on the strikes in Hollywood. But now that the strikes have ended, productions have once again started back up with The Last of Us season two, which is expected to begin filming shortly.

With production gearing up for the next season, it has started to bring in some of the notable cast. Apparently, while celebrating the upcoming show at a restaurant, the account for the establishment on Instagram shared a photo with the group. This included several individuals, from the director Craig Mazin to the actual actors such as Bella Ramsey, Isabela Merced, and Young Mazino. But fans quickly found that this photo is missing one particular individual who played a prominent role in the first season. The missing person in action is Pedro Pascal.

There’s no sign of Joel in this photo, and if you’re a fan of the video game franchise, that might have some worries about what this next season will entail. We won’t be sharing any spoilers here in case you’re not caught up in the video games or are just experiencing this narrative through the live-action series. Regardless, there’s likely no need to start worrying. We don’t know just what the next season will entail, but we do know that Pedro Pascal has had a busy schedule. In fact, the production for The Last of Us season two was pushed back a bit due to Pedro’s availability.

Pedro might have quite a few projects in the works, and with the strikes that happened, all the productions were pushed back. This likely had a few shows and movies filmed around certain actors’ availability. Regardless, it will be a while before we get our hands on the next season. It’s expected that the next season will debut sometime in 2025. So, in the meantime, if you’re looking to continue on the narrative journey, you could go through The Last of Us Part II or the recently released The Last of Us Part II Remastered. That will at least help set you up with where the season storyline will take viewers next.