Is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Getting A Demo?

With the beginning of February now past, we’re officially less than four weeks away from the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. While it’s true the game will end the “gaming overload” that happened in January and February, including the two games that came out today, it’ll be a great way for things to end. The game is easily the most-anticipated title of 2024 so far, and gamers are chomping at the bit to get their hands on it. That’s good to know because a new rumor is that a game demo will drop via next Tuesday’s State of Play event.

If you didn’t hear, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is getting a State of Play just for it on Tuesday, and that has fans excited over what might be shown. For a certain group dedicated to gameplay files, they searched Sony’s servers and found data teasing a demo that might be coming. You can check out their tweet below:

titleIdForTransferring



So, Save Transfer — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) February 1, 2024

It should be noted that past RPG titles from Square Enix have had demos, including the first part of the remake saga, so this feels like a “safe bet” that a demo will be released. Plus, it appears you’ll not only get an item for playing the demo but also be able to transfer your saved data to the main file once the game is fully released. Other Square Enix titles with demos have done that in the past, too, so that’s another “safe bet.”

The only downside to this demo is that it is just that: a demo. It’s something that is meant to tide gamers over and tease them about what’s about to drop while not giving them access to everything that the game has in store. Such is life.

But, again, the title is less than four weeks away from release, and that small tease might be enough to help them get through it should they be smart about it. The second part of the remake saga will greatly expand upon what the first entry did, including giving players numerous places to visit and things to do. The team even stated you could be in the game for over 100 hours if you choose to do all the side quests and not just blast through the main story.

The title also looks stunning on PS5, so it’ll be a visual experience to enjoy, too. The game arrives on February 29th, with the State of Play happening on the 6th.