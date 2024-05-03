Fortnite Players Who Want All The New Star Wars Skins Will Need To Spend A Lot

Fortnite is gearing up to celetbrate Star Wars day all weekend, and all month with a new themed update releasing on May 3, ready to go into May the 4 be with you. This update is planned to bring many Star Wars themed things to the game, including things for the battle royale, LEGO Fortnite, and more.

The only sad thing is for Star Wars fans is your wallets is about to hurt. Players will definitely want to make sure they have some money set aside for these skins if they are planning on getting a few in honor of this fandom’s special day.

According to a well known leaker, ShiinaBR, they shared that in order to get the new Star Wars characters in Fortnite, it will cost almost $100 dollars to get them. One of the best skins we know about so far being the brand new Chewbacca skin.

However, with this being a collaboration with a big company, it makes since – but the prices of skins hae definitely gone up over the years and a lot of times players end up having to spend $20+ to get the skin bundle they desired.

The upcoming Star Wars day in Fortnite will bring many exciting things for us players and fans to look forward to. The patch notes go over how there will be lightsabers, LEGO Fortnite builds, new skins, and more. Get ready to purchase from V-Bucks so you can get all the next exciting things.