Fortnite Is Returning To iPad, But Only In EU

Fortnite’s developers Epic Games has officially shared that the game will be returning to iPad, bringing back the iPad version of Fortnite again. However, it will only be avaliable for countries that are located within the Eurpean Union, AKA EU.

A post shared on Twitter by Epic Games announced that those who live in EU that want to play Fortnite on their iPads again will be able to download the free-to-play game on it again soon. It is a little frustating that it even had to be taken away in the first place considering it is just returning to the platform. But it is uncertain if this would ever change for the US.

Today, the European Commission said that iPads will also need to comply with the Digital Markets Act 🙌



We’re moving full steam ahead to bring Fortnite and the @EpicGames Store to iPhones in the EU soon and iPads this year! 🎉 https://t.co/MHh6EGVinC — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) April 29, 2024

Fortnite is able to return to iOS in EU and on the App Store thanks to some changes made to the DMA according to IGN. This definitely makes it a bit more tricky about if or when the game could return to all iOS devices across the world later on.

The reason the game was even taken off to begin with was due to Epic Games direct-pay system within the game. The game hasn’t been on an iOS device in four years because the system caused V-Bucks to be cheaper for its players who purchased them but it also went against Apple and Google’s policies for their online stores as well which is when the app was then removed.

The only ways for gamers to play Fortnite on the go now is through a console like the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, Asus Ally, or through a Cloud Gaming software like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, or the PlayStation Portal.