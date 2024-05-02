Helldivers 2 to Release Polar Patriots Warbond on May 9

The new DLC will include new weapons, armor, emotes, and capes.

Helldivers 2 will release its latest premium Warbond, Polar Patriots, on May 9. Players can expect new weapons, armor, emotes, and capes.

Check out a trailer for the new DLC below:

The PlayStation Blog revealed some details about the new additions, with the weapon details being of particular note:

AR-61 Tenderizer: A real tentacle-tearer. This high-caliber assault rifle has awesome stopping power but limited magazine size, so make each shot count. Unpatriotic “banter” shots are not advisable.

New armor includes the camouflage-focused CW-36 Winter Warrior, the CW-22 Kodiak, and the pocket-filled CW-4 Arctic Ranger. Capes include the Dissident’s Nightmare, Pinions of Everlasting Glory, and Order of the Venerated Ballot.

Helldivers 2 was released on February 8, 2024 for PC and PlayStation 5. Despite only being released three months ago, the game is already the seventh best-selling Sony Interactive Entertainment title of all time. Recent rumors point towards a possible Xbox release in the future.