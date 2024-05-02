Kingdom Hearts Film Reportedly a CGI Live-Action Hybrid

After two decades, the Kingdom Hearts franchise is rumored to be the next game franchise slated to come to the silver screen. While films based on video games aren’t always terrible, fans don’t have much faith in this particular adaptation–especially given the recent rumor that the movie will blend live-action with CGI.

The insider responsible for the original news that a film was in the works, named DanielRPK on X, is also responsible for this unfortunate detail. It’s unclear what parts of the movie will be CGI, though most fans are terrified to see Sora, Kairi, and Riku’s real-life counterparts.

The Disney news outlet The DisInsider also recently reported on the film, with site founder Skyler Shuler noting that she had numerous sources. While the project initially began as something on Disney+, recent rumors make it seem like a film project is more likely.

However, nothing has been greenlit at this stage, according to TheDisInsider. Time for a collective sigh of relief.

In April 2022, Square Enix formally announced Kingdom Hearts IV. Despite the game being in development, no news has been revealed in the two years following.

The game will be the fifteenth installment in the series and will begin the Lost Master story arc taking place after the events of Kingdom Hearts III and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory.

The previous main title, Kingdom Hearts III, was released on January 19 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Nintendo Switch and PC ports followed and the title has sold over 6.7 million copies worldwide, making it the current best-selling title in the series.