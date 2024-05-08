Hollow Knight: Silksong Coming in 8,000 Years, According to Xbox

The listing for Hollow Knight: Silksong has been updated on the US Xbox Store, and while this sounds like a cause for celebration, the release date for the long-awaited sequel is now reportedly the year 9998. What’s the big deal when it feels like we’ve been waiting for an eternity already?

Jokes aside, while this is clearly not correct, a release date being added to the game’s listing implies that an actual date could be coming soon. Last month, the title was rated in Australia, meaning that steps are being taken behind the scenes to actually bring the new Metroidvania to fans sometime relatively soon.

First announced as a piece of DLC for Hollow Knight, a Kickstarter for the Hollow Knight: Silksong was funded in record time, with fans of the game eager to play as Hornet for the first time. However, after the scope of the project grew larger and larger, Team Cherry announced that Silksong would be a complete sequel.

The sequel will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch–whenever that may be. While Silksong was first expected to be released in June 2023, a delay was announced the month prior.

Released in 2017, the original Hollow Knight game has seen incredible success, selling nearly three million copies in its first two years. The indie Metroidvania was nominated for a dozen awards upon release, including Best Debut Indie Game at The Game Awards 2017. The game won Independant Game of the Year and Australian Developed Game of the Year at the Australian Game Awards in 2018.

While the actual release date has not been revealed, Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.