Rumor: Call of Duty’s Next Crossovers Include Fallout, Gundam, and… The Crow?

We certainly hope that Crow crossover isn't what we think it is.

Activision seems to have some strange fan favorite crossovers coming up soon for Call of Duty.

As reported by Insider Gaming, dataminers have already found some titles for what look like future crossover content, likely coming to Call of Duty Modern Warfare III.

If you didn’t know, Call of Duty has been on the same crossover train as Fortnite and PUBG in recent years. The idea is not to compete with those other free to play titles on making big metacrossovers. In a smaller level, the Call of Duty players themselves are seeking that novelty out.

That’s why, you will see these wild and unexpected crossovers, like Nicki Minaj, or Lara Croft, or the ongoing stream of NBA players, all outside of uniform of course. This is all about the novelty, and the novelty is enjoyable enough that the Call of Duty players are still playing, and spending.

As shared by CODModernWarfareForum on Twitter, the data reveals the upcoming crossovers this time are coming with Gundam, Fallout, and The Crow.

Fallout is a pretty obvious crossover to rush to production. Thanks to the Amazon Fallout show, all Fallout games saw huge jumps in sales and players. They hopefully got help from Bethesda themselves to set this up. People will definitely want to play as the Ghoul, but there’s appeal to have Maximus and Lucy Mclean in there too.

Gundam jumps out as the wildest crossover to come up, but Activision did recently do a Warhammer 40,000 crossover as well. For that crossover, you could actually pick up the Space Marine suits, and here’s where I bring up something that Activision could do for Gundam.

While the Gundams were of course mechs and not people in suits, in the 1980s Gundam mech designers Kunio Okawara and Kazuhisa Kondo designed some premium action figures called Special Force Group Spiral Zone. This time, they did design armor suits for soldiers to wear, but those suits were reminiscent of their Gundam mechs. Activision doesn’t have to go back to the 1980s to recreate those original designs, but they can definitely rework those famous mechs to be Call of Duty player armor.

Unfortunately, the last one does give me reason for pause, as you may have as well. The Crow is both a classic of independent US comic books, and cult films, inextricable from the angst-ridden zeitgeist of the 1990s. But we also know that there’s an upcoming remake of the film next month, directed by Rupert Sanders and starring Bill Skarsgard.

Now, we won’t prejudge the film even if its trailer was received poorly. But we should point out that everyone will definitely be disappointed if we get this remake Crow and not the original, whether that’s the version that appeared in the original comics, or the most famous one, played by the late Brandon Lee.

In any case, this is all certainly speculation on DLC that hasn’t been confirmed yet. We’ll wait and see if Activision goes wild on us this year.