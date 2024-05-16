Leaker Teases New Nintendo Games In Development

A known leaker that normally leaks Sega content has instead recently now leaked possible information for Nintendo and their upcoming video games. This leaker has had a proven track record for their leaks being true so it is exciting to see them share information regarding Nintendo.

So far, their leak shared that a new game is in development under the codename Banquet – according to other information which has also been circling around, it seems Nintendo is doing a collaborative project with the other development studios called NDCube and SmileBoom according to GameRant.

To provide a bit more information, NDCube is a Japanese subsidiary of Nintendo, which has been in office since 2000 and this company has been helping get out games for consoles like Game Boy Advance and the Nintendo Switch. They also helped with Animal Crossing and F-Zero games as like, and they were behind each of the Mario Party titles as well. While SmileBoom is another developer that is also out of Japan.

This is a title that appears to be in development by NDcube and a developer known as SmileBoom. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) May 15, 2024

While we don’t know what game will be next from this leak, or what Nintendo could be working on, many are thinking it could be a new Mario party, especially since players have been wanting a new one since Mario Party Superstars released for the Nintendo Switch not long ago.

The possibility of a new Mario Party could be really likely, especially with a new console coming next year this could be a title that would be released with the console or later on after it has been out for a short time.