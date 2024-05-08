Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Coming to Switch

If you’ve ever wanted to live the life of a speedrunner back in the simpler days of gaming, here’s your chance. Today, Nintendo announced Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, a new game coming to the Nintendo Switch on July 18.

The game will include 150 unique speedrunning challenges in the following games:

Balloon Fight

Donkey Kong

Excitebike

Ice Climber

Kid Icarus

Kirby’s Adventure

Metroid

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels

The Legend of Zelda

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

First spotted last week when it was rated by the ESRB, the title will also include five weekly rotating challenges, each with its own leaderboard. If you want to see how another player managed to snag the gold, you’ll be able to watch replays of the winning times. Eight players can also compete locally in Party Mode.

“Paying tribute to the unforgettable in-person Nintendo World Championships held in 1990, 2015 and 2017, Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition challenges players to battle through bite-sized bits of classic blockbusters,” the game description reads.

The first Nintendo World Championships took place in the US in 1990. Players competed against each other to get the highest cumulative score across Tetris, Super Mario Bros, and Rad Racer.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition will release on July 18 for Nintendo Switch. The digital edition on the Nintendo eShop will cost $29.99, while a Deluxe physical edition will set you back $59.99 and include five collectible pins, 13 art cards, and a replica of the gold cartridge from the 1990 Nintendo World Championships.