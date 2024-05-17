Helldivers 2 Gets Special Video Declaring “Second Galactic War”

It’s been quite the ride for Helldivers 2 players, not to mention the dev team, since the game was released on PC and PlayStation earlier this year. It’s turned heads in various ways and is by and large one of the most played titles of 2024 so far. That’s quite a feat, given that there wasn’t exactly a bunch of hype around it going into its launch. However, the team at Arrowhead was able to make something so special that players from all over made it the fastest-selling PlayStation title ever, and there are now more players in the game than there are people in certain nations of the world.

However, if you think that your journey within the game is over because you’ve already weathered a bug storm or two, you would be wrong. Because as the official Helldivers 2 Twitter noted, you’ve only been a part of the FIRST war within the game! As for right now, it’s time to get ready for the second!

Yes, the “Second Galactic War” has been announced, and that means it’s your duty to fight for Super Earth and not give up no matter what the bugs and other critters try to do to you or how many of your fellow soldiers die in the process. You must do your best not to give in so that the democracy you’ve fought and died repeatedly for may prosper.

Galactic propaganda aside, the game’s tone and gameplay loop are what have made this title so fun for so many. It’s a game where you have to work together with your fellow Helldivers so that you can come out on top. If you’re not in sync, you’re likely going to die. Furthermore, there’s a silliness within the game that has brought the community together in ways that other shooter franchises fail to.

The whole point of the “plot” is going from planet to planet and killing off everything that isn’t human because “that’s what Super Earth asks of you.” It’s not meant to be taken seriously; it’s meant to be taken with a smile on your face as you get a bigger gun to blow up bugs.

People have resonated with this game so much that they’ve been creating mods to make the title look like certain other space franchises that happen to have hordes of armored-up soldiers ready to be used as cannon fodder.

Either way, a new war has begun, and that means you have a job to do. For Super Earth!