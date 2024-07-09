Two Weeks of PS Plus Premium Being Sent to Random Players

You may be one of the lucky winners.

According to some users on the PlayStation Plus subreddit, codes for 14 days of PlayStation Plus Premium are being sent out to some lucky players. Some players booting up their PlayStation 5 consoles are receiving notifications containing a voucher code for two weeks of the popular service on the house.

Upon reading through the comments, it appears that the offers are being sent to those on PlayStation 5 consoles who have previously subscribed to PlayStation Plus. This may be an attempt by Sony to lure back players who previously canceled their subscriptions.

In 2022, the revamped three-tiered PlayStation Plus service was launched. The Essential tier offers one PS5 and two PS4 games each month, as well as access to online multiplayer, cloud storage, and discounts. The Extra tier includes nearly 400 PS5 and PS4 games. PlayStation Plus Premium is the highest tier, and includes everything in other tiers as well as PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles, as well as game trials.

On July 2, new games were added for PlayStation Plus members, including Borderlands 3, NHL 24, and Among Us. Several titles are scheduled to leave the service on July 16, including Dysmantle, Fast & Furious: Space Racers – Rise of the Shifters, Kingdom: Two Crowns, My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure, Saints Row 4: Re-Elected, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

In 2023, it was reported that PlayStation Plus had 47.4 million subscribers across all three tiers. For Essential, players will pay $80 a year, while Extra costs $135 a year and Premium comes in at $160 a year.