PlayStation Plus Has A New Batch Of Games Coming This July

PlayStation Plus might be a necessary subscription service for you to pay monthly. If you’re looking to enjoy online multiplayer, then you probably have a subscription going regularly. But don’t forget that each month, Sony provides players who are active subscribers to PlayStation Plus with a few free games to enjoy. Today, we’re finding out that the games coming for the month of July have been unveiled.

Now, these games are available to all PlayStation Plus subscribers, so you don’t have to be in a particular tier to enjoy them. What is coming our way is Borderlands 3, NHL 24, and Among Us. Best of all, each game is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 console platforms. Likewise, it’s already been confirmed that these games will be available for subscribers on July 2, 2024. So you’ll have access to each of these games together early next month.

That said, there is another little bonus to make note of for this upcoming month. According to the PlayStation Blog, a special PlayStation Plus bundle exists for Genshin Impact players. This bundle, which comes with the following, will be available on July 16, 2024.

Genshin Impact PlayStation Plus Bundle

Primogems × 160

Fragile Resin × 4

Hero’s Wit × 20

Mystic Enhancement Ore × 30

Mora × 150,000

With that said, if you are a current PlayStation Plus subscriber, you have time left to claim the games released for this month. As a refresher, the titles available are SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, AEW Fight Forever, and Streets of Rage 4. Each of these can be claimed and secured under your account. Those games can be available for players to enjoy as long as they keep an active subscription and are claimed before the next month’s additions are dropped.