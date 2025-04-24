During the prologue of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, players will attend the Festival de l’Expedition, a party that sees off those who will sail to the Paintress and try to end the cycle of death. While here, there are many characters that can be talked to. Many just have some dialogue but there is one character named Antoine who will ask a series of questions about the game’s world. By answering all of these questions correctly, players will be rewarded with a token to buy some items from nearby vendors. Allow me to tell you the correct answers to all these questions so you can get this token! This guide will show players how to correctly answer all of Antoine’s Quiz questions in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

All Antoine Quiz Answers in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Antoine can be found standing at a table near Colette, the vendor in the blue dress. Talk to him and he will ask you to test your knowledge on Lumiere history. Accept this challenge to begin the quiz.

The first question Antonie will ask will be when the Fracture, the event that started the cycle of the Paintress, started. Since the first number that was painted was 100 and you are Expedition 33, that means it has been 67 years since the Fracture. Select the second option, “67 years ago.”

The next question will be, “What was the name of the first Expedition?” This is a bit of a trick question as the Expeditions now reflect the number painted on the monolith, that wasn’t how they were named in the early years. The first Expedition started at 0, so the correct answer is the third option, “Expedition Zero.”

The final question asks you what Lumina is. This is the first option, “Abilities you internalise by using Pictos in battle after enough times.” You will become more familiar with Luminas as you play the game since they are a core part of the game’s combat.

After answering all the questions, you will finish the quiz and Antoine will give you a Festival Token which can be used for items at the 3 nearby vendors.

You now know all the correct answers to the Antoine quiz in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.