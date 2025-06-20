Throughout the story of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, players will get to find new cosmetics for each of the playable characters in the form of Outfits and Haircuts. Being able to mix and match these clothes and hairstyles gives players the chance to create new looks for each of the members of the Expedition. Verso is the enigmatic member of the party who also comes with a large number of different looks for players to dress him up in. This guide will show players where to find all Outfits and Haircuts for Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

All Verso Outfits and Haircuts in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Verso has a total of 26 cosmetics between both Outfits and Haircuts. You can edit your characters’ appearances by going into the pause menu, selecting a character, and going over to “Wardrobe.”

All Outfits

There are 15 Outfits for Verso. Here is the full breakdown of all of Verso’s Outfits in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Verso

This is Verso’s default Outfit.

Gommage

This Outfit is unlocked as DLC via the Deluxe Edition of the game.

Flowers Suit

This Outfit is unlocked as DLC via the Deluxe Edition of the game.

Obscur

This Outfit is unlocked as DLC via the Deluxe Edition of the game.

Sakapatate

Go to Gestral Village and stand in front of the Chief’s House. Turn left and go through the bazaar. Turn right once through the market and then talk to the merchant. You can buy this Outfit from this Gestral for 1,000 Chroma.

Civilian

You will need to find a secret passage in The Manor’s Library to find this Outfit. After you gain the Swim ability for Esquie at the start of Act II, go to the small island to the northeast of the Stone Wave Cliffs. Go to the north side of the island and follow a small slope to find the door. This will grant you access to the building’s Library. Go up to the second floor and look for a bookshelf with a lamp on it. Interact with the books next to the lamp to move the bookshelf out of the way and reveal a secret room. You can pick up the Civilian Outfit for Verso on the desk at the far end of the room.

Expedition

You will automatically unlock this Outfit shortly after completing the Forgotten Battlefield portion of the main story. When you decide to sleep at camp after finishing that zone, a cutscene will play where Maelle gives Verso this Outfit.

Pelerin

This Clive Rosfield-inspired Outfit can be bought from a merchant in the Frozen Hearts area, which you can reach by going through the Monoco Station exit behind the Grandis Fashionist. Pass through an icy region and you can find the entrance to Frozen Hearts at the east end of this area. To find this Mime, you will need to make your way all the way through the zone to reach the Iced Heart part of the region. You can find this area by going to the Glacial Falls area and then following the path to the right until you reach a light rope that leads up a cliff above you. Follow the path on this cliff until you find a wall you can climb up. As you make your way up the wall, the climbing path will split into two directions. Take the path that leads to the top of the wall and then go left to find a slope that leads to a station entrance and into the mountain. Once inside the mountain, you will be in the Iced Heart.

You must run up the floating train cars and use your grapple to cross the gaps between the trains and floating rocks. You will eventually reach a cliffside with the merchant to your left. You can buy the Pelerin Outfit for 20,000 Chroma.

Swimsuit #1

Go to the Gestral Beack that is east of the Sirene island. You will need to complete an obstacle course challenge and get the Gold Medal time, which means you must complete the course in under 38 seconds. Once you do this, the Gestral on the beach will give you this Swimsuit.

Pure

Go to the small island southwest of The Monolith to find a merchant on the northern beach. Here, you can buy this Outfit for 10,000 Chroma.

Baguette

The Baguette cosmetics for Verso are rewards for taking out the Visages Mime. Enter the Joy Vale and then follow the path to the Expedition Flag of the same name. Take the path to the right after you reach the wall with non-interactable climbing gear. At the end of this path is a tree. The Mime can be seen standing behind the tree. Upon defeating the Mime, you will unlock the Baguette Outfit for Verso.

Renoir’s Suit

You will automatically unlock this Outfit upon defeating the Renoir and the Dark Creature Boss Fight found Inside the Monolith.

Swimsuit #2

You will unlock this Swimsuit when you reach Relationship Level 6 with Sciel. You don’t need to romance her and just need to reach the level to get this Outfit.

Simple

This record can be bought from the merchant standing outside the entrance to the Isle of Eyes, northwest of the Visages area.

Clair

This Outfit is unlocked by completing the final challenge in the Endless Tower. You will need to beat Stage 11, Trial 3: Painted Love. Once defeated, you will get this Outfit.

Renoir

This Outfit is unlocked by getting Verso’s Ending.

All Haircuts

There are 11 Haircuts for Verso. Here is the full breakdown of all of Verso’s Haircuts in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Verso

This is Verso’s default Haircut.

Flowers

This Haircut is unlocked as DLC via the Deluxe Edition of the game.

Bun

After recruiting Monoco and going past Monoco’s Station, go to the southwest corner of this forest between the station and Old Lumiere to find a body of water with a Gestral Beach in the middle of it. Cross the water to reach another beach. Along the western part of this beach is a Gestral where you can buy this Haircut for 3,000 Chroma.

Gustave’s Haircut

Go to the beach north of Fallen Leaves to find a merchant. You can buy this Haircut for 3,000 Chroma.

Samurai

This Haircut is a possible reward as you make your way through Monoco’s Relationship Levels. When you are upgrading your Relationship from 2 to 3, Monoco will ask you a few questions about Verso’s hair. Select the following dialogue options:

Yes, my hair is impeccable.

When Monoco says “You first then” when talking about getting a new Haircut, respond with “Fine!”

After you complete the cutscene and reach Relationship Level 3, you will also unlock this Haircut for Verso.

Baguette

This is also a reward for defeating the Visages Mime.

Gestral

This is one of the rewards for finding Lost Gestrals. Once you have found a Lost Gestrals, go to your Camp and follow the path to the left of the cave with the Curator inside. At the end of this path, you can find another cave entrance to the left. Speak to the large Gestral named Sastro and he will reward you each time you find a Lost Gestral. You will get this Haircut after finding 5 Lost Gestrals.

Curly

Go to the clearing north of The Reacher. This area is along the coast but can only be reached with Esquie’s Fly ability. In this area is a merchant where you can buy Verso’s Curly Haircut for 2,000 Chroma.

White Expedition

This Haircut is also a reward in the Endless Tower. You will need to beat Stage 9, Trial 3, to get this Haircut.

Bald

The Bald Haircut is the reward for defeating the Mime in the Sunless Cliffs when playing as Verso. When you enter the Sunless Cliffs, follow the path to the end and then go to the right. This leads to a cave with a Chroma Portal inside. If you interact with the portal, you will need to select one of your party members to enter. This is where you will engage the Mime. Select Verso to fight the Mime one-on-one. Defeating the Mime as Verso will give you the Bald Haircut for him.

Renoir

This Haircut is a reward for selecting Verso’s ending.

You now know how to get all of the Outfit and Haircut cosmetics for Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.