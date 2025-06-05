Paint Cages are some of the most challenging puzzles that players will find while exploring Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. These small prisons task players with tracking down their locks and breaking them, eventually dispelling the cage and revealing the reward inside. There are a lot of these cages in the game, so allow me to break down where to find and how to open each and every one of them! This guide will show players all Paint Cage locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

All Paint Cage Locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

There are a total of 17 Paint Cages in the game across 12 distinct locations and they all can be unlocked by destroying specific orbs found near the cage. Here is the breakdown of where to find and open all Painted Cages.

Flying Waters

There are two Paint Cages in Flying Waters.

Paint Cage #1

The first Paint Cage in Flying Waters can be found near the entrance of the Flying Waters area. After reaching the circular area with the large anchor in the center and the remains of Expedition 68, go around the anchor and towards the path out of the area. To the right of the path is the first Paint Cage.

To open Paint Cages, you have to shoot 3 orbs that are found near the cage. For this first one, face the glowing cage and turn to the right. You will be able to see the first orb on the wall behind some seaweed. The next orb is back toward the center of the area on a fin that is next to the anchor by the 68’s remains. Finally, look to the left of the cage, and you will see an orb on the wall to the left of the passage entrance that leads deeper into the Flying Waters. Once all three of these orbs are shot, the Paint Cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up a Chroma Elixir Shard.

Paint Cage #2

The other Pain Cage in the Flying Waters is found after you enter the Manor and reunite with Maelle. After leaving the Manor, go past the Expedition 68 Flag to find a large opening with a serpent that flies overhead. Go to the left to find the destroyed ship and pass through the wreckage to enter a cave. Progress through this cave until you reach the Expedition 59: Coral Cave Flag. From here, go past the coral with the lamps covering it and then turn right. Stick to the right wall and you will find a path that leads down into an optional cave covered in red algae. This is where you will find the Paint Cage.

Stand next to the cage with your back to the entrance of the cave. Turn right and look up to see the first orb. Then, face away from the cave to see the orb on some rocks. Finally, look at a floating mine to the right of the rocks to see the last orb. This will unlock the Paint Cage and you can now pick up a Revive Tint Shard.

Ancient Sanctuary

The Ancient Sactuary Paint Cage can be found a bit off the beaten track after you make your way through most of the region. From the 63: Sanctuary Maze Flag, follow the path to find a clearing with flags, mannequins, and Sakapatate enemies. Go through this clearing and when you go through another passage, you will reach an area with a domed building sunk in the ground. Follow the path to the left of this building to find an area with a tree stump in the middle and you will be able to see the Paint Cage up on a cliff.

Look to the left of the stump to see the first orb on a cliff wall. You can then look to the right of the stump to see another orb between two trees. Finally, look at a pile of boxes to your right. The last orb is buried in these boxes.

Once all the orbs are destroyed, the Paint Cage will open. To reach it, go back to the area with the domed building and look for a small path between the one that leads to the stump and the building. This path leads to an area with a series of platforms that lead up to the cliff where the Paint Cage is found. You can pick up a Chroma Elixir Shard.

Stone Wave Cliffs

There are two Paint Cages in Stone Wave Cliffs.

Paint Cage #1

The first Paint Cage is found near the Expedition 78: Entrance Flag. When you pass this flag and enter the area with the wreckage of the Expedition 78 airship, go to the right wall to find a rope you can climb up. The Paint Cage can be found in the area to the left at the top of the rope.

The first one can be found directly behind the Paint Cage, hidden within some rocks. The other two orbs can be found by going to the left of the Paint Cage and using a rope to go up to a platform. Once at the top of the platform, you should see another orb directly in front of you on the cliff wall. From the top of the rope, turn to the right and you will see another orb above you. Once all three of these orbs are shot, the Paint Cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up the Delaram weapon for Gustave.

Paint Cage #2

The other Paint Cage in the Stone Wave Cliffs is in the Old Farm area near the Expedition 78 Flag of the same name. From the flag, stick to the left wall and go up a path to the far corner of the area to find the cage.

Facing the cage, turn to the right to see the first orb on the wall. Continue to turn right to see another orb on some palettes. Turn and look up to the cliffside to the left of the Paint Cage. Once all three of these orbs are shot, the Paint Cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up the Duenum weapon for Maelle.

Stone Wave Cliffs Cave

The Stone Wave Cliffs Cave is found across the water to the east of the Stone Wave Cliffs and can be accessed as soon as you unlock Esquie’s swim ability. After entering the cave, go past the Expedition Flag and progress deeper into the cave until you cross a hexagonal bridge. Once on the other side, follow the path to the right to find a light rope that you can use to reach a higher platform. It is on this platform that you will find the Paint Cage.

Stand in front of the Paint Cage and look to the left to see the first orb on a few crystals. Turn to the right and you will see another orb above a destroyed part of an Expedition 78 airship. Finally, turn to the right again to see the last orb on some crystals. You will know that you are facing the right way if you can see the hole in the cavern that gives you a view of the ocean. Once all three of these orbs are shot, the Paint Cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up a Chroma Elixir Shard.

Forgotten Battlefield

The lone Paint Cage found in the Forgotten Battlefield is located beyond the ruins of the main explorable part of the area near the Battlefield Expedition Flag. You can find a Fading Woman at the entrance of a trench. Behind her, there is a split of two paths with one going left and the other going right. Take the path on the right and then immediately go down the path on the left. At the end of this path is where you can find the Paint Cage.

To find one of the orbs, you need to go back to the entrance of the trench and go down the left path that you ignored earlier. The orb can be found beneath a pile of boxes. Once that orb is destroyed, go back to the Paint Cage and look at the pile of boxes to the left of the cage to find another orb. The final orb can be found by standing near the Paint Cage and look back at the path you took to enter the area that contains the cage. On top of a ledge at the end of the path is the last orb. Once all three of these orbs are shot, the Paint Cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up a Chroma Elixir Shard.

Esoteric Ruins

There is only one Paint Cage in the Esoteric Ruins and it can be found after climbing up the wall behind the blue orb that you can talk to and near the Expedition Flag. Use the climbing handles on the wall and once you are on top of the cliff, follow the path ahead and then turn left. Across a small jump is the Paint Cage.

One of the orbs is in the gap that you jumped across to reach the Paint Cage. You can find the other orb by going to the entrance of the nearby maze and looking to the right. The last orb is on the cliff to the left of the maze entrance. Once you’ve shot all 3 orbs, the cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up the Chroma found inside.

Old Lumiere

This Paint Cage can be found near the Manor Gardens Expedition Flag and a short walk away from the manor where you fight the first Renoir boss fight during your first visit to this region. This area only becomes available after you beat Renoir, so you will need to return to Old Lumiere after completing the area. Face the northern entrance of Old Lumiere and turn around. Then, cross the grass field to find some ruins of houses. At the end of the path past these ruins is where you will find the Paint Cage.

The first orb can be seen on a cliff behind the Paint Cage and across a chasm. Look to the right to see another orb on the remains of a building. The final orb can be seen on a building next to the path that you took to reach the Paint Cage. Once you’ve shot all 3 orbs, the cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up the Redalim weapon for Lune.

Sirene

To find the only Paint Cage in the Sirene area can be found after taking the first lift from the entrance to the area. You will find the Dancing Classes Expedition Flag and go into the area behind it. Keep going through the area and look to the left until you find a staircase. At the top of the stairs, turn left and go down a light rope. You will then need to grapple across a gap and turn left. Go down the stairs and then turn left to find the Paint Cage.

One orb can be found to the left of the Paint Cage. The next cage is on a pillar behind the Paint Cage. Go back to the entrance to the area and look to the left of it to find the orb on some rubble. Once you’ve shot all 3 orbs, the cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up the Shield Affinity Pictos.

Frozen Hearts

There are two Paint Cages in Frozen Hearts.

Paint Cage #1

To find the Paint Cages, you will need to progress through the Frozen Hearts area until you reach the Glacial Falls Expedition Flag. When facing the flag, follow the path to the right until you reach a light rope that leads up a cliff above you. Follow the path on this cliff until you find a wall you can climb up. As you make your way up the wall, the climbing path will split into two directions. To reach the first Paint Cage, follow the right path and then drop down into a cave. There is a manor entrance in the center of this cave. Follow the path behind the manor door until you leave the cave to find a cliffside. Take the path to the left of the cave’s exit and you will find the Paint Cage at the end of this path.

Stand in front of the Paint Cage and look at the wall above the cage to find the first orb. Turn around to find the orb on some Icicles. The final orb can be found on the crane to the left of the Paint Cage. Once all three of these orbs are shot, the Paint Cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up the Anti-Freeze Pictos.

Paint Cage #2

To find the second Paint Cage, go back to the wall with two climbable paths and take the one that leads up. This will lead you to a slope that leads to a station entrance that goes into the mountain. As you go up this slope, stick to the left side of the path until you find another path. The Paint Cage can be found at the end of this path.

Look to the left of the Paint Cage to find an orb on top of a stone column. Turn to the right of the Paint Cage to see an orb on a rock. Finally, look at the train car that is near the start of this path to see the last orb. Once all three of these orbs are shot, the Paint Cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up a Revive Tint Shard.

Monolith

There are three Paint Cages found Inside the Monolith.

Paint Cage #1

The first Paint Cage is found within the Tainted Meadows area found near the start of the region. Look to the left of the path that leads to the Tainted Meadows Expedition Flag. Drop down to the cliff below and go down one more drop. Go to the right and you will find the Paint Cage.

Stand in front of the Paint Cage and turn around to see a rock in the center of the area. Go to the left to see the first orb on the rock. Next, look at the light rope that leads back up to the area you jumped down from and then look to the right to see another orb. For the final orb, walk over to the column the second orb was on and look on the other side of the structure. The orb will be near the ground. Once all three of these orbs are shot, the Paint Cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up a Revive Tinit Shard.

Paint Cage #2

The next Paint Cage is in the Tainted Sanctuary part of the Monolith. Progress through the area and go past the large wooden statue in the center of the clearing. In the path behind this statue is a hole you can crawl through to the left of the Obscur enemy blocking the path to the next area. The Paint Cage can be found on the cliff found through this hole you crouch through.

Look to the left of the cage and onto the nearby cliff wall to find the first orb. The second orb can be seen on the large wooden statue you passed earlier. The final orb is behind a blue rock that is near the Paint Cage. To get this orb, you will need the Paint Break ability. Once all three of these orbs are shot, the Paint Cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up the Random Defense Pictos

Paint Cage #3

The last Paint Cage is in the Tainted Hearts. Reach the Expedition Flag of the same name and enter the station nearby. Cross an ice bridge and turn left from the Grandis. You will see a giant Gargant enemy. Instead of engaging it, turn to the left and you will see a gap you can grapple across. Go to the end of the path on the opposite end of the gap to find this final Paint Cage.

Stand in front of the Paint Cage and look up and to the left to see the first orb next to a derailed train. Next, turn around to see an orb on the edge of a ledge. Climb up onto this ledge and you will find the final orb on an ice spike coming out of the ground. Once all three of these orbs are shot, the Paint Cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up the Empowering Parry Pictos.

Flying Manor

There are two Paint Cages found inside the Flying Manor.

Paint Cage #1

When you are at the center of the Flying Manor, look behind the glass container holding the Eveque boss. There will be a giant broken frame that you can walk across to reach a cathedral. Once you drop into the church, immediately turn left and in the corner in front of a statue is the Paint Cage.

The first one can be found on the Eveque statue behind the cage. Facing the cage, turn around and look at the bottom of a nearby broken staircase to find another orb. The final orb can be found near the entrance to the church. Go back to the start of the cathedral and look to your right to find a blue rock. You will need the Paint Break ability from find 4 Lost Gestrals to destroy this rock. The last orb can be found in the rock. Once all three of these orbs are shot, the Paint Cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up the Level 28 Energising Stun Pictos.

Paint Cage #2

Follow the path behind the glass case with the Dualliste inside and climb up the wall to a floating area. Go to the left to find the Dualliste boss. You will need to go down the path to the right of the Dualliste and then grapple across a gap. Go through the nearby archway and turn left to find the Paint Cage.

Facing the Paint Cage, turn to the right and look at the floating frame in the sky to see one of the orbs. Continue to turn right to find another orb on a statue. Keep turning right to find the last orb on the ground near the archway. Once all three of these orbs are shot, the Paint Cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up the Level 28 Powerful Revive Pictos.

You now know where to find and how to open all of the Paint Cages in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.