The white Nevrons you come across in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 aren’t like the other enemies in the game and instead require your help. Many of the areas on the Continent have one of these docile creatures who send the party on a small quest. Upon completing them, players will be given some pretty useful rewards. In the Flying Waters area, there is a Demineur that needs help finding a mine, and it’s up to you to complete a small jumping puzzle to retrieve it and return it. This guide will show players where to find the mine for Demineur in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Where to Find Demineur’s Mine in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The white Demineur is found to the right of the destroyed boat that you are meant to travel through after reuniting and recruiting Maelle to the party. After meeting with Maelle and Noco, the Gestal merchant, go down the path behind Noco and left of the Expedition 59 Flag to find a large opening with a serpent that flies overhead. Go to the left to find the destroyed ship and then turn right. You will find a circular passage that leads up to the top of a cliff. You will find the Demineur. Talk to them and select the Examine option to learn that the Nevron is missing its mine. You will need to find the mine to restore the Demineur.

Look to the right of the Demineur to find a series of platforms that you need to jump across. Once you reach another cliff across the series of cylinders, turn to the right and you will see a purple item off in the distance. Make another series of jumps over to another nearby cliff and you will be able to reach the item. This is an Intact Mine.

Go back to the Demineur and give them the Intact Mine. You will be given the Deminerim weapon for Lune. You can talk to the Demineur again and decide to attack it if you’d like to get some extra XP and rewards.

You can now find the Mine for the white Demineur in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.