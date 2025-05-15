Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Stalact Boss Fight Guide

The Stalact is a recurring enemy that appears as you enter the cold areas of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Your first encounter with the creature is as a boss fight, where you are introduced to a new mechanic called Gradient Attacks. For players who need help fighting this thing, allow me to help. This guide will show players how to beat the Stalact boss fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to Beat the Stalact Boss Fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Stalact is the second boss you will encounter in Monoco’s Station and is fought right after defeating Monoco. This boss has two different stances: Fire and Ice. When the boss is in one of these stances, it absorbs any damage that matches that type while being weak to the other. However, when the boss is hit with its weakness, it will switch to the other stance. For example, if you hit the Stalact with a Fire attack while it is in Ice Stance, it will change to Fire Stance after taking damage. The boss starts in Ice Stance. This is also the battle where the game introduces Gradient Attacks, so use these attacks to deal massive damage against the boss.

The Stalact only has two attacks that you will need to learn to avoid. One of these attacks is the “earthquake” move. This sees the Stalact slam its hooves into the ground 3 times and you will need to jump over the shockwave when they hit the ground. The other attack is its combo attack. This is a 4-hit sequence where the boss will step back and after a moment to charge up, will run toward one of your party members. The boss will then step to the right and, after a delay, swing its head at your character again. This is followed by a delay as the Stalact raises its right hoof up. After a moment where it holds its arm in the air, it will slam down and then will left its other arm that will slam down an attack following a delay that is shorter than the first one.

When the boss gets low on health, it will start “heating up.” This will give it 6 Shields and you will need to defeat the boss in the next turn. If you don’t the boss will rush toward you and let off a high damage explosion. If you do defeat it, it will simply fall backwards and die at no risk to your party.

You can now defeat the Stalact boss fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.