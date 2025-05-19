Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has a recurring enemy type known a Mimes that are hidden throughout many of the game’s different areas. While players can go through the entire game without fighting these machines, defeating them will provide players with unique cosmetic rewards for their party. One of these Mimes can be found on the island of Visages during Act II and is very easy to miss with this region’s multiple optional pathways. So allow me to show you where to find this Mime and beat it so you can get a new look for Verso. This guide will show players where to find the Visages Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Where to Find the Visages Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Enter the Joy Vale and then follow the path to the Expedition Flag of the same name. Turn the path to the right after you reach the wall with non-interactable climbing gear. At the end of this path is a tree. The Mime can be seen standing behind the tree.

The Mime in Visages has the same moveset as all the other Mimes in the game. At the start of the battle, the Mime will “protect itself” as it puts up an invisible wall to raise its defences. It will have two attacks you need to look out for. The “hand-to-hand combo” sees the Mime leap toward you to quickly throw out two punches before winding up for a third, delayed swing. The other attack is a “strange combo” where it uses an invisible hammer to slam on your head. The first two swings are quick, while the third has a delay, and the final fourth hit has a long windup. Learn the timing of these moves and use the Parry mechanic to dish out massive damage and Break buildup even when you’re on defense.

You’re main goal here is to build up the Mime’s Break bar. When you reach this area, you will have all the party members available to you, giving you the chance to compose your team with any combination of the 3 with Verso, Lune, Maelle, Sciel, and Monoco. Any team composition is viable here as long as you have a character that has a skill that can Break the Mime. Either have Lune or Maelle use Fire skills to apply burn to the Mime so you can use Maelle’s Swift Stride when the enemy is burning to enter Virtuose Stance. You can also have Maelle use Gradient Attacks to enter Virtuose Stance and the Medalum weapon will allow her to start the battle in this stance. From here, you can use some of Maelle’s powerful attacks while in Virtuose Stance to deal massive damage.

Keep building the Break Bar and then use a skill to Break the enemy. This will make the Mime more susceptible to damage, making the rest of the fight much easier. This is where Sciel and her Foretell mechanic can do massive damage. Sciel can use skills to apply Foretells to an enemy and then use other skills to consume these Foretells to get bonus damage. If you use Sciel, just keep building up Foretells until the Mime Breaks. Once this happens, enter Twilight mode and cash out your Foretells with something like Phantom Blade to deal massive damage.

Upon defeating the Mime, you will unlock the Baguette Outfit and Haircut for Verso. You can edit your characters’ appearances by going into the pause menu, selecting a character, and going over to “Wardrobe.”

You can now find and defeat the Mime in the Visages area of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.