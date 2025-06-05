Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Alicia Boss Fight Guide

Alicia is an antagonist who appears throughout Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and shares a bond with Maelle. As players progress through her Relationship Levels, Alicia will need to be defeated to complete her character quest. Taking down this painted fighter, players will need to make sure they are prepped and know how to counter her attacks to take her down. This guide will show players how to beat the Alicia Boss Fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to Beat the Alicia Boss Fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Alicia can be found in The Reacher area, which requires you to have the Fly ability with Esquie, which you unlock at the start of Act III. You will need to talk to Maelle in camp at the start of Act III when you are at Relationship Level 5 with her. After this dialogue scene, you can explore The Reacher. Alicia will be found at the end of the zone.

When you fight against Alicia, it will be a one-on-one duel as Maelle, so make sure you build her to be powerful when fighting alone for this battle. You will want to make sure you bring at least one Fire attack, like Spark or Rain of Fire, to inflict the boss with Burn. Also, make sure you bring Swift Stride because when you use this attack on a Burning enemy, Maelle will switch into Virtuose Stance, which is where you can get the most damage out of her attacks. She should also have the Last Stand skill if you are confident in your ability to avoid damage. This skill will drop you to 1 HP but instantly switch you to Virtuose Stance and give you 9 AP. You should also have several Gradient Attacks that will switch you into Virtuose Stance at this point in the game, so use them when you can.

For your big attacks, I suggest using Stendhal for massive damage. Maelle can be made even stronger with the right Pictos and Luminas. Firstly, make sure you have Painted Power to remove the game’s damage cap. After defeating The Paintress, this Pictos/Lumina should just be a mainstay on all of your characters. Make sure you have any Luminas that increase gained AP just to make sure you can make sure you can use any move you want when your turn comes around. Also, make sure to have a few of the Last Stand Pictos since they will give Maelle buffs for fighting alone. I suggest Last Stand Critical to give you a 100% Critical Chance when fighting alone. Empowering Last Stand can also be great since it will apply Powerful to Maelle when she is alone.

If you have defeated Sprong, Cheater is also super useful since it allows you to play twice in a row. Shortcut is also really good since it will allow you to instantly play when you drop beneath 30% for the first time in a battle. If you couple this with Last Stand and Shortcut, you can get 3 turns back to back. Since you will likely bounce from full health to low health, I suggest having Full Strength, Immaculate, and At Death’s Door. The first one will give you a 25% damage boost when at full Health, the second one will give you a 30% damage boost until you receive a hit, and the final one will give you 50% increased damage when you drop beneath 10% health.

With all that said, you can now defeat Alicia.

Alicia will use several moves that you will likely recognize since her attacks consist of several of Maelle’s skills, though some have different names. One of these moves is Virtuose Strike, a 5-hit combo. Alicia will rush Maelle and then pause in front of her, twirl her sword, and then slash. She will then pull her sword above her head and, after a brief pause, will slash downward. Two more attacks will come out very quickly following this attack before she leaps into the air and thrusts forward following a delay. Her other 5-hit combo you will need to look out for is Sword Ballet. Alicia will run up and quickly perform a side slash, pause, slash to the left, pause again, and then perform two consecutive and quick slashes to your right. She will then jump in the air, farther back than the jump seen in Virtuouse Strike, and after a pause, thrust down onto Maelle.

After Alicia loses the first 25% of her health, she “gets stronger,” applying Powerful to herself.

She will also get two new attacks in her moveset. Phantom Strike. This 6-hit combo. Alicia will zigzag across the screen. Each attack has a brief delay with the space between the first and second strike being a noticeable pause, while the space between the second and third, third and fourth, and fourth and fifth all being very small. At the end of the combo, she will pause in the air to your left and you will need to perform a Gradient Counter to parry it. Because of this, I suggest you dodge the first 5 hits of the combo since it gives you a bigger window to avoid damage and you will still be able to perform the Gradient Counter even if you dodged the rest of the combo. Alicia’s big combo is the Fluent Fury. This 8-hit combo starts with Alicia dashing toward Maelle and, after a feint and a sword twirl, she will slash at Maelle. After a short pause, she will swing again. She will then twirl her sword again and, after a long delay, will attack again. She will step back and after another long delay, will thrust forward. She will then perform two very quick attacks. She will then spin, pause, and perform an upward slash. She will then spin in the are before performing a downward slash.

When Alicia reaches her last 25% health, she “gets faster,” applying herself with Rush. She will also get Void Strike attack, which is a single strike slash that you will need to use a Gradient Counter to parry.

You can easily defeat Alicia in a single turn if you have built Maelle correctly. If you have the Medalum weapon, which starts Maelle in Virtuose Stance, make sure you have enough AP-boosting Pictos so she starts the fight with 8 AP. Then, use Stendhal. Make sure you have Cheater and Shortcut here. On your second turn (if the first didn’t already just beat Alicia), use Last Stand to fill your AP bar and reenter Virtuose Stance. You will get a third turn immediately since you dropped below 30% health. Use Stendhal again. With the buffs and the power of this attack, Alicia should be defeated. You will unlock the Alicia Achievement and Trophy and be able to complete Maelle’s companion quest. Upon leaving the area, you will return to camp and a cutscene will play where you will reach Relationship Level 6 with Maelle. Talk to her again to reach the max level with her.

You now know how to defeat the Alicia boss fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.