The last Mime encounter players will need to tackle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the one found in the Sunless Cliffs. Found to the south of the Sirene island, this area can only be entered during Act III after unlocking Esquie’s Fly ability. Once here, players will face a unique version of the Mime that has been seen throughout the game, with its own large health bar and a special rule that will test each individual member of the team. This guide will show players where to find all the Sunless Cliffs Mime Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Where to Find the Sunless Cliffs Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

When you enter the Sunlles Cliffs, follow the path to the end and then go to the right. This leads to a cave with a Chroma Portal inside. If you interact with the portal, you will need to select one of your party members to enter. This is where you will engage the Mime.

While having a boss-sized boss fight health bar, the Mime in the Sunless Cliffs has the same moveset as all the other Mimes in the game. At the start of the battle, the Mime will “protect itself” as it puts up an invisible wall to raise its defences. It will have two attacks you need to look out for. The “hand-to-hand combo” sees the Mime leap toward you to quickly throw out two punches before winding up for a third, delayed swing. The other attack is a “strange combo” where it uses an invisible hammer to slam on your head. The first two swings are quick, while the third has a delay, and the final fourth hit has a long windup. Learn the timing of these moves and use the Parry mechanic to dish out massive damage and Break buildup even when you’re on defense.

You will need to fight this Mime with only one party member at a time. Since you can only find this Mime after defeating The Paintress, you will need to make sure that you equip the Painted Power Pictos/Lumina on your characters to get past the health cap. Also, make sure you use the Last Stand Pictos and Luminas since these items will give you buffs when fighting alone. You’re main goal here is to build up the Mime’s Break bar. Keep building the Break Bar and then use a skill to Break the enemy. This will make the Mime more susceptible to damage, making the rest of the fight much easier.

When you beat the Mime with one character, you will not be able to fight the boss again with that character and will get their unique reward. When all of the party members beat the Mime, the portal will disappear.

Defeating the Mime will give you the Bald Haircut for the character that just defeated it. When every character has beaten the Mime, you will have the Bald Haircut for Sciel, Lune, Verso, Maelle, and Monoco. You can edit your characters’ appearances by going into the pause menu, selecting a character, and going over to “Wardrobe.”

You can now find and defeat the Mime in the Sunless Cliffs area of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.