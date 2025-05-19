Gameranx

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sirene Paint Cage Location

Caged by a siren.

The Paint Cages are a recurring puzzle found throughout Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. These strange orbs contain some pretty useful rewards that players will want to get their hands on. To do so, players not only need to know how to open the cages but also where to find them. There is a Paint Cage in the Sirene area that players must explore during Act II, and it is a bit off the beaten path, making it pretty easy to miss. This guide will show players where to find the Sirene Paint Cage location in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Sirene Paint Cage Location in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

To find the only Paint Cage in the Sirene area can be found after taking the first lift from the entrance to the area. You will find the Dancing Classes Expedition Flag and go into the area behind it. Keep going through the area and look to the left until you find a staircase. At the top of the stairs, turn left and go down a light rope. You will then need to grapple across a gap and turn left. Go down the stairs and then turn left to find the Paint Cage.

To open Paint Cages, you have to shoot 3 orbs that are found near the cage. One orb can be found to the left of the Paint Cage. The next cage is on a pillar behind the Paint Cage. Go back to the entrance to the area and look to the left of it to find the orb on some rubble. Once you’ve shot all 3 orbs, the cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up the Shield Affinity Pictos.

You can now find and unlock the Paint Cage found in the Sirene area of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.

