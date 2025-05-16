The Old Key is one of the earliest items you can get in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and might sit in your inventory long after the credits roll if you don’t know where to use it. This item will open a door in a long-forgotten location on the main Continent and will allow players to get a very elusive collectible. This guide will show players how to use the Old Key in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to Use the Old Key in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Weird Pictos can be bought during the Festival de l’Expedition that you attend during the prologue. Go to the vendors and talk to Colette, the vendor on the rightmost side. You can pay him a Festival Token to get the Weird Pictos. You can use the token that you are given at the start of the festival or you can get another one by either defeating Maelle in a duel or completing Antoine’s Quiz, both of which are also found during the Festival. Once you have the item, you can see it in your Inventory in the Party menu.

Now that you have the key, progress through the game’s main story until you reach Old Lumiere in Act II. The earliest you can find this when the party is separated and you take control of Maelle and Verso. Starting at the Left Street Expedition Flag near the start of this sequence, go through a nearby archway and then turn right to see a destroyed brick structure that you can drop down into via the hole in the top of it. There is a locked door with an Expedition Journal behind it. You can unlock this door with the Old Key and collect the Survivor Expedition Journal.

You now know where to bring and how to use the Old Key item in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.