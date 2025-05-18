While exploring the world of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, players will come across the Red Woods area and will discover a strange fountain that asks for Chroma to be poured into it. The price that this fountain is asking for is pretty steep, and it only increases if you put some cash into it. Because of this, players might question whether it is worth putting money into it. SO, allow me to tell you if it is worth using your Chroma on this item. This guide will tell players whether they should pour Chroma into the Red Woods Fountain in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Should You Pour Chroma in the Red Woods Fountain in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Red Woods area can be found on the first island of the game between the Hidden Gestral Arena and the Small Bourgeon areas. In the center of this area is where you will find the fountain and when you interact with it, you will be asked if you want to pour Chroma into it.

The simple is Yes. You should put Chroma into the fountain because it is part of the Benisseur Nevron quest. You will need to pour 4 batches of Chroma into the fountain, starting at 5,000 and then going up to 10,000, 25,000, and ending at 50,000. You don’t need to put all the Chroma into the fountain at the same time so feel free to come back as you get more Chroma.

When you deposit the required amount of Chroma, the white Benisseur will emerge from the ground and thank you. As a reward, you will be given the Recovery Pictos.

You now know if you should pour Chroma into the Red Woods fountain in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.