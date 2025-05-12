The white Nevrons found throughout Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 are friendly versions of the many different enemies you find across the Continent. Each of these off-color creatures have small quests that players can complete that will provide both items and lore tidbits as rewards. One of the Nevrons that can be found is the white Hexga which asks the Expedition to collect a few Crystals to to ones that make up their body. Players will want to know where to find these crystals and how to help Hexga and get some useful rewards. This guide will show players where to find the crystals for Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Where to find Hexga’s Crystals in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The white Hexga Nevron can be found in the Stone Wave Cliffs area and is found beyond the Old Farm region near the Expedition Flag of the same name. After passing the farm, you will need to climb across a cliff wall. To the left of the end of this climb is a Hexga that is buried in the ground. This creature will tell you to collect 3 Crystals from a nearby cave. Go through the passage to the right of the Hexga to reach the Tide Caverns Expedition Flag and to go down into the caverns below via a light rope.

Once you reach the bottom of the rope, you will be able to see a crystal along some black rocks. Use your attack button to break this crystal and pick up a Crystal Shard.

To the right of the crystal are two slopes, one going up and the other going down. Follow the ascending slope and stick to the rocks on the left to find another crystal. Break it and pick up the shard.

Go back to the first crystal and follow the descending slope. You will see a crystal sticking out of the ground, but unlike the others, this one will jump out of the ground. The Rocher that this crystal is attached to will attack you. Defeat the Rocher to get the Crystal Shard.

Now that you have the 3 crystals, return to Hexga and give them to the Nevron. Hexga will then jump out of the ground and allow you to take the Auto Shell Pictos from the hole that the Nevron was stuck in. You can talk to the Hexga again and learn more about the game’s lore, and you can also decide to attack it if you’d like to get some extra XP and rewards.

You can now find the crystals for Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.