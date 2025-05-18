Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has a lot of secrets to discover throughout the journey, with one of the recurring ones being the Paint Cages. These strange structures contain high-tier rewards that players will want to get their hands on. One of these can be found in Old Lumiere but might take some backtracking to find. This guide will show players how to find and unlock the Old Lumiere Paint Cage in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Old Lumiere Paint Cage Location in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

This Paint Cage can be found near the Manor Gardens Expedition Flag and a short walk away from the manor where you fight the first Renoir boss fight during your first visit to this region. This area only becomes available after you beat Renoir, so you will need to return to Old Lumiere after completing the area. Face the northern entrance of Old Lumiere and turn around. Then, cross the grass field to find some ruins of houses. At the end of the path past these ruins is where you will find the Paint Cage.

To open Paint Cages, you have to shoot 3 orbs that are found near the cage. The first orb can be seen on a cliff behind the Paint Cage and across a chasm. Look to the right to see another orb on the remains of a building. The final orb can be seen on a building next to the path that you took to reach the Paint Cage. Once you’ve shot all 3 orbs, the cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up the Redalim weapon for Lune.

You can now find and unlock the Paint Cage found in the Old Lumiere area of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.