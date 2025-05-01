The exploration in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 isn’t just for sightseeing, as each area is packed with secrets, optional paths, and powerful upgrades for those willing to step off the beaten track. Paint Cages are just one kind of these secrets. These magical containment orbs can be found in all of the different regions you enter while exploring the Continent and they can provide players with some pretty useful rewards if opened. The first area where these Paint Cages can be found is in Flying Waters. Players will want to know how to find and, more importantly, how to open them. This guide will show players all Flying Waters Paint Cage locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

All Flying Waters Paint Cage Locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

There are two Paint Cages in Flying Waters and both can be unlocked by destroying specific orbs found near the cage. Here is the breakdown of where to find and open the 2 Painted Cages.

Paint Cage #1

The first Paint Cage in Flying Waters can be found near the entrance of the Flying Waters area. After reaching the circular area with the large anchor in the center and the remains of Expedition 68, go around the anchor and towards the path out of the area. To the right of the path is the first Paint Cage.

To open Paint Cages, you have to shoot 3 orbs that are found near the cage. For this first one, face the glowing cage and turn to the right. You will be able to see the first orb on the wall behind some seaweed. The next orb is back toward the center of the area on a fin that is next to the anchor by the 68’s remains. Finally, look to the left of the cage, and you will see an orb on the wall to the left of the passage entrance that leads deeper into the Flying Waters. Once all three of these orbs are shot, the Paint Cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up a Chroma Elixir Shard.

Paint Cage #2

The other Pain Cage in the Flying Waters is found after you enter the Manor and reunite with Maelle. After leaving the Manor, go past the Expedition 68 Flag to find a large opening with a serpent that flies overhead. Go to the left to find the destroyed ship and pass through the wreckage to enter a cave. Progress through this cave until you reach the Expedition 59: Coral Cave Flag. From here, go past the coral with the lamps covering it and then turn right. Stick to the right wall and you will find a path that leads down into an optional cave covered in red algae. This is where you will find the Paint Cage.

Stand next to the cage with your back to the entrance of the cave. Turn right and look up to see the first orb. Then, face away from the cave to see the orb on some rocks. Finally, look at a floating mine to the right of the rocks to see the last orb. This will unlock the Paint Cage and you can now pick up a Revive Tint Shard.

You can now find and unlock all of the Paint Cages found in the Flying Waters area of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.