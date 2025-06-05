The Mime enemies in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will appear throughout your journey through the game in both story-critical areas and optional zones. These Mimes will grant players unique cosmetic rewards upon defeat, so players who enjoy dressing up their Expedition members will need to know where to find these enemies and how to take them down. There is a Mime in the Flying Manor area, which becomes available during Act III and is where you will encounter the optional and challenging Clea boss fight. This guide will show players where to find the Flying Manor Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Flying Manor Mime Location in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

To find the Flying Manor Mime, go to the center of the zone and then go to the elevator behind the Goblu statue. Take the elevator up and then turn left to find a path with the golden rope that leads to a secret path. Follow this path and then turn left to find another golden light that leads up to a clearing. This is where you will find the Mime.

The Mime in the Flying Manor has the same moveset as all the other Mimes in the game. At the start of the battle, the Mime will “protect itself” as it puts up an invisible wall to raise its defences. It will have two attacks you need to look out for. The “hand-to-hand combo” sees the Mime leap toward you to quickly throw out two punches before winding up for a third, delayed swing. The other attack is a “strange combo” where it uses an invisible hammer to slam on your head. The first two swings are quick, while the third has a delay, and the final fourth hit has a long windup. Learn the timing of these moves and use the Parry mechanic to dish out massive damage and Break buildup even when you’re on defense.

You’re main goal here is to build up the Mime’s Break bar. When you reach this area, you will have all the party members available to you, giving you the chance to compose your team with any combination of the 3 with Verso, Lune, Maelle, Sciel, and Monoco. Any team composition is viable here as long as you have a character that has a skill that can Break the Mime. Either have Lune or Maelle use Fire skills to apply burn to the Mime so you can use Maelle’s Swift Stride when the enemy is burning to enter Virtuose Stance. You can also have Maelle use Gradient Attacks to enter Virtuose Stance and the Medalum weapon will allow her to start the battle in this stance. From here, you can use some of Maelle’s powerful attacks while in Virtuose Stance to deal massive damage.

Keep building the Break Bar and then use a skill to Break the enemy. This will make the Mime more susceptible to damage, making the rest of the fight much easier. This is where Sciel and her Foretell mechanic can do massive damage. Sciel can use skills to apply Foretells to an enemy and then use other skills to consume these Foretells to get bonus damage. If you use Sciel, just keep building up Foretells until the Mime Breaks. Once this happens, enter Twilight mode and cash out your Foretells with something like Phantom Blade to deal massive damage.

Upon defeating the Mime, you will unlock the Clea Haircut for Maelle. You can edit your characters’ appearances by going into the pause menu, selecting a character, and going over to “Wardrobe.”

You can now find and defeat the Mime in the Flying Manor area of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.