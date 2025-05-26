The white Nevrons found throughout Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 each have small quests that players can complete to unlock exclusive rewards. While some of these Nevrons have players searching for items or completing some sort of unique puzzle, the Danseuse tests players’ ability at parrying as they invite Lune to a deadly dance. Since this creature is found in an optional zone, it is very possible that players can miss this quest, so allow me to break down where to find this Nevron and how to complete its dance. This guide will show players how to help Danseuse dance in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to Help Danseuse Dance in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The white Danseuse can be found in the Frozen Hearts area to the east of Monoco’s Station. To reach this area, go through the Monoco Station exit behind the Grandis Fashionist. Pass through an icy region and you can find the entrance to Frozen Hearts at the east end of this area.

Once in Frozen Hearts, progress through the area until you reach the Glacial Falls Expedition Flag. From the flag, turn left and follow the path until you find a staircase. Go up the stairs to find some train tracks. Turn left and follow the tracks to their end. Once at the end of the tracks, look to the left to find a group of Danseuses in a clearing below.

Talk to the biggest Danseuse, known as the Danseuse Teacher, to begin her quest. She will ask Lune for a dance, which you can accept by accepting this request.

When you accept the Danseuse Teacher’s dance, you will be tasked with parrying 15 attacks from the enemy. These are faster versions of the enemy’s usual Dance Combo attack. This combo is a 3-hit sequence, so you will need to parry 5 of this combo back to back with no breaks in between.

When you complete the dance, you will unlock the Danseuse Outfit for Lune. You can edit your characters’ appearances by going into the pause menu, selecting a character, and going over to “Wardrobe.” You can talk to the Danseuse again and learn more about the game’s lore, and you can also decide to attack it if you’d like to get some extra XP and rewards.

You can now help the Danseuse dance in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.