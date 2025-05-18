The Mime enemies that players encounter in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 are hidden battles that provide those strong enough to take them down with new cosmetics when they are defeated. One of these Mimes can be found in the Old Lumiere area but can easily be missed since it can only be discovered on a second visit to the area. This guide will show players where to find the Old Lumiere Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Where to Find the Old Lumiere Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

This Mime can only be found after completing the Old Lumiere story section and then returning to the area after defeating the Renoir boss fight. Go to the Right Street Expedition Flag and progress through the area that you played as Monoco, Lune, and Sciel. At the end of the path is a dead Axon, where a cutscene plays during your first visit to the area. On your return, turn left at the Axon and follow the path to the end to find a wall you can climb. The Mime can be found at the top of the wall.

The Mime in Old Lumiere has the same moveset as all the other Mimes in the game. At the start of the battle, the Mime will “protect itself” as it puts up an invisible wall to raise its defences. It will have two attacks you need to look out for. The “hand-to-hand combo” sees the Mime leap toward you to quickly throw out two punches before winding up for a third, delayed swing. The other attack is a “strange combo” where it uses an invisible hammer to slam on your head. The first two swings are quick, while the third has a delay, and the final fourth hit has a long windup. Learn the timing of these moves and use the Parry mechanic to dish out massive damage and Break buildup even when you’re on defense.

You’re main goal here is to build up the Mime’s Break bar. When you reach this area, you will have all the party members available to you, giving you the chance to compose your team with any combination of the 3 with Verso, Lune, Maelle, Sciel, and Monoco. Any team composition is viable here as long as you have a character that has a skill that can Break the Mime. Either have Lune or Maelle use Fire skills to apply burn to the Mime so you can use Maelle’s Swift Stride when the enemy is burning to enter Virtuose Stance. You can also have Maelle use Gradient Attacks to enter Virtuose Stance and the Medalum weapon will allow her to start the battle in this stance. From here, you can use some of Maelle’s powerful attacks while in Virtuose Stance to deal massive damage.

Keep building the Break Bar and then use a skill to Break the enemy. This will make the Mime more susceptible to damage, making the rest of the fight much easier. This is where Sciel and her Foretell mechanic can do massive damage. Sciel can use skills to apply Foretells to an enemy and then use other skills to consume these Foretells to get bonus damage. If you use Sciel, just keep building up Foretells until the Mime Breaks. Once this happens, enter Twilight mode and cash out your Foretells with something like Phantom Blade to deal massive damage.

Upon defeating the Mime, you will unlock the Braid Haircut for Sciel. You can edit your characters’ appearances by going into the pause menu, selecting a character, and going over to “Wardrobe.”

You can now find and defeat the Mime in the Old Lumiere area of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.