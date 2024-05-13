Helldivers 2 Has Gotten A Star Wars Mod

Without a doubt, one of the coolest parts of being in the gaming space is that there are numerous ways to show your love of gaming and certain franchises, depending on your skill sets. There are “classic” ways, like doing fan art or making cosplays of your favorite characters, but another big way is by doing mods. These special ‘additions’ to video games can help flesh the game out more or even improve it, depending on the title. For Helldivers 2, the community is already in love with the game, but someone went above and beyond to transform it into a Star Wars title. Well, visually, at least.

As you can see in the tweet below, this person’s modding skills prove that they are strong in The Force. They’ve not only made it so that the characters look like Clone Troopers from the prequels, but they went and overhauled the game’s ships so that they look like ships from the Galactic Empire and the Republic. Seriously, the Force is strong with this one:

As if that’s not enough, it appears that they changed some of the enemy looks so that the Clones will be fighting droids, among other things, fully giving it that Clone Wars look and feel.

If you look at the comments for the tweet, you’ll see that fans are in awe of this, and for good reason. Some of you may want to see something like this happen for real and not just be a thing in Helldivers 2. The irony is that we did have something like this previously via Star Wars Battlefront.

The first two games from the PS2 era were not just legendary; they helped showcase the beauty of the franchise in a fresh light. There should’ve been a third entry, but it got canned. Then, EA and DICE got a hold of the license and decided to reboot the franchise. At first, that seemed like a great idea, but the two games they put out didn’t hold up in the long run, and the second game became the source of much controversy due to its microtransactions and “pay-to-win” mechanics.

In short, this franchise needs ANOTHER reboot, and following the example of Arrowhead Games might be the way to go. Picture a 4-person co-op adventure where they get to go save planets in the name of the Republic, or go conquer them in the name of the Empire. The gameplay writes itself and it would be a ton of fun.

Your move, Disney.