Final Fantasy XIV TTRPG to be Restocked in September

The game sold out almost immediately during its first run.

Given the continuous popularity of Final Fantasy XIV, it’s no surprise that the first wave of the MMO’s first TTRPG sold out almost instantly. Luckily, if you missed out the first time around, wave two of pre-orders is open now on the Square Enix Online Store.

If you’re familiar with the MMO, the tabletop game promises to bring your adventures in Eorzea to life in an entirely new way. Coming in at $59.99, the game is for up to five players, and includes some pre-made character sheets (and empty character sheets for more creative players), a full rule book, 16 die complete with the game’s Meteor logo, character tokens, a full map, and ability markers.

“Based on the hit MMO Final Fantasy XIV, the FFXIV TTRPG is a tabletop roleplaying game that lets you experience Eorzea from a whole new perspective,” the description reads. “Step into the shoes of a heroic adventurer or assume the game master’s mantle, then cooperate to forge your own unique stories within the vast and exciting universe of Final Fantasy XIV.”

The next expansion for the MMO, Dawntrail, will be released on July 2. Players who preorder will be able to play a few days early on June 28.

Following issues with the first free benchmark tool, an updated version is expected to be launched later this month.

The long-awaited release of Dawntrail will bring with it a level cap boost from 90 to 100, a new playable race, two new DPS classes, new cities, new dungeons and raids, a new limited job, and an entirely new story arc.