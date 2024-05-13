Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door Reveals New Quality-Of-Life Feature

Are you ready for Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door? If so, you’re just like many other fans eagerly awaiting this remastered classic’s arrival. Nintendo has been teasing the game in various ways since its announcement last year, including posting numerous videos and clips on its Twitter channel highlighting the game’s world, music, and more. But today, they decided to do something a little different for the upcoming players of the remaster. Specifically, they unveiled a special quality-of-life feature that will help you explore the world with ease versus having to do some tedious menu hopping.

Specifically, as you can see below, Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door will allow you to shift between the various partners you have on the fly versus having to go into the “Partner Menu” as you did in the Gamecube version of the title. It’s a simple quality-of-life improvement, but it’s a welcome one:

The Partner Ring is a new feature available in #PaperMarioTheThousandYearDoor for #NintendoSwitch. You can now quickly cycle through your partners and access their abilities in a snap! pic.twitter.com/gmZH0EmvUE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 13, 2024

If you don’t know, within the first two titles of this franchise, Mario wouldn’t fight monsters of the world on his own; he had partners. Just as important, his partners would have special abilities that could help him “shape the world” at times, get things he couldn’t reach on his own, or help him with enemies.

For example, in the upcoming title, Goombella is a brilliant Goomba who can give you information about the various places you’re in and even give you detailed information on enemies in battle. Madame Flurrie can use her power of the wind to blow things, including enemies, away, and even use that gust of air to help expose certain parts of the world. Admiral Bobbery can use his Bob-Omb powers to blow things up and clear up rubble and so on.

Within the RPG, it’s not uncommon to have to swap between partners on the fly, not only in battle but within the real world, so you can do certain things like get items, open up new sections of the world, etc. So, by being able to do it more quickly than before, you can get going to your object or destination faster and roll from there.

From previous trailers and info drops, we know that the game will have other quality-of-life improvements. For example, there will be a “help center” to guide players who are stuck and new characters to meet.

Nintendo is likely holding back some other improvements as well, so be on the lookout for them when Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door drops on Nintendo Switch on May 23rd.